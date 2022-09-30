ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Florida TikToker Went Viral For Being 'Bored' In Her Rich Uncle's House During Hurricane Ian

By Fernanda Leon
 4 days ago
A Florida TikToker’s video went viral after posting the inside of her "rich uncle’s" house while sharing that she had to evacuate to the property during Hurricane Ian.

In the clip, which currently has over 800,000 views, user @Isabel.phillipss shows herself "feeling bored" in different rooms of the house that look anything but dull. The residence seems to have an area for video games, a movie theatre, a bedroom with a slide and even an arcade room.

can you tell i’m bored!? #hurricaneseason #ian

"Pov I had to evacuate campus bc of Hurricane Ian and my rich uncle said I could stay at one of his houses…” reads the video.

Users reacted with all types of funny, but empathetic, responses. But some of them wrote that they’d never be bored in that kind of place.

“Lol will your uncle adopt me as a niece too, because this looks so fun! lol” a TikToker commented.

While the blasé Floridian did not share the exact location of the house, many users claimed to have been there before and noted that it can be an Airbnb rental. The video has comments of people saying the building is located in Central Florida, while others say it’s in Orlando.

“I feel like I’ve seen this house on Airbnb when I was planning my trip,” a user wrote.

Due to tourism related to Universal and Disney parks in Orlando, FL, arcade-themed home rentals can be popular among visitors in the area.

A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
Whiskey Riff

Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway

You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
