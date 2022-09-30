A Florida TikToker Went Viral For Being 'Bored' In Her Rich Uncle's House During Hurricane Ian

A Florida TikToker’s video went viral after posting the inside of her "rich uncle’s" house while sharing that she had to evacuate to the property during Hurricane Ian.

In the clip, which currently has over 800,000 views, user @Isabel.phillipss shows herself "feeling bored" in different rooms of the house that look anything but dull. The residence seems to have an area for video games, a movie theatre, a bedroom with a slide and even an arcade room.

can you tell i’m bored!? #hurricaneseason #ian

"Pov I had to evacuate campus bc of Hurricane Ian and my rich uncle said I could stay at one of his houses…” reads the video.

Users reacted with all types of funny, but empathetic, responses. But some of them wrote that they’d never be bored in that kind of place.

“Lol will your uncle adopt me as a niece too, because this looks so fun! lol” a TikToker commented.

While the blasé Floridian did not share the exact location of the house, many users claimed to have been there before and noted that it can be an Airbnb rental. The video has comments of people saying the building is located in Central Florida, while others say it’s in Orlando.

“I feel like I’ve seen this house on Airbnb when I was planning my trip,” a user wrote.

Due to tourism related to Universal and Disney parks in Orlando, FL, arcade-themed home rentals can be popular among visitors in the area.