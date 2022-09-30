Read full article on original website
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Oklahoma Boy, 4, Needed Five Bags of Antivenom After Rattlesnake Attack
The boys mother said she wants to warn other families of the danger. "They're everywhere right now. I know they're out and it could happen anywhere," she said.
Extremely Rare Megamouth Sharks Filmed in Potential Mating Dance: 'Wowza'
Megamouth sharks are so rare that there have only been 269 recorded sightings, ever.
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
These 31,000-Year-Old Human Bones Are Rewriting Medical History
Scientists have discovered astonishing evidence of a surgical amputation that was performed on a person about 31,000 years ago in Borneo, making it by far the oldest known example of such a complex medical procedure, according to a new study. Archaeologists led by Tim Maloney, a research fellow at Griffith...
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
Gizmodo
Our Cancers Are Filled With Fungi
People’s cancers are apparently playing host to their very own fungi. A pair of studies this week have documented the unique neighborhoods of fungal species that can live inside our tumors. It’s possible that these microbes may even influence how cancers grow or manage to fend off certain treatments.
KOCO
Oklahoma veterinarians see recent rise in horses being diagnosed with rabies
There's been an alarming number of Oklahoma horses diagnosed with rabies in the past month. Statewide, veterinarians typically only see an average of two or three cases of rabies per year. "So far, we've had seven cases. But four of them have been in the last month," State Veterinarian Rod...
A student accidentally rediscovers an extinct cockroach after being seen 80 years ago
This cockroach is only found in Australia.
Golden Retrievers, Frenchies, and Pugs Saved from Dog Meat Trade Ready for Adoption in the U.S.
The long journey of 31 rescue dogs is finally over. According to a release from China Rescue Dogs, the animal welfare nonprofit rescued the canines — 16 golden retrievers and a mix of French bulldogs and pugs — from the dog meat trade in China in April. Unfortunately,...
Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days
In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.
Colorado Officials Confirm Formerly Extinct State Fish Is Reproducing in the Wild
The greenback cutthroat trout dates back to the last ice age, when its ancestors migrated to the Yellowstone river basin, giving rise to the new species. Like many fish, mining, farming, overfishing, and hybridization contributed to a steady decline in population until eventually, the greenback was presumed extinct in 1937.
