Plainsman
Huron MS volleyball teams battle Brookings
BROOKINGS — The Huron eighth-grade volleyball team rallied for a win in the A-match against Brookings on Tuesday. After dropping the opening set 25-18, the Tigers used witns of 25-20 and 15-11 to claim the match. No individual statistics were available for Huron, which improved to 7-2. Brookings used...
Plainsman
JVC rallies to get past SC/W
FORESTBURG — James Valley Christian worked out of a 2-0 to claim a 3-2 win in a 281 Conference match against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday. The Vikings won the match with set scores of 11-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 15-8. Regan Rink had 16 kills to lead James Valley...
Plainsman
Huron wins in 3OT against Brookings
BROOKINGS — After three overtimes, the Huron eighth-grade football team escaped with a 44-38 victory against Brookings on Tuesday. Ty Kleinsasser had touchdown runs of five, seven and 10 yards for the Tigers, who improved to 2-2. Tyce Huber had touchdown receptions of 10 and eight yards, respectively, from Jeremy Hofer and Anderson Porisch.
Plainsman
Sioux Falls Lincoln records sweep against Huron
SIOUX FALLS – Perhaps showing a bit of exhaustion following Tuesday’s grueling 5-set match, the Huron Tigers fell in straight sets to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Thursday in Sioux Falls. Set scores for the Patriots were 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Huron coach Joshua Lien expressed that the long...
Plainsman
Tigers claim school's first ESD soccer title
HURON – The Huron Tigers finished off an excellent season with a 3-0 victory over the Harrisburg Tigers Thursday at Tiger Stadium to win the Eastern South Dakota conference soccer title with an overall record of 9-1-3. “I am so proud of our seniors and everything they have given to our program,” Huron coach Leah Branaugh said. “They are a joy to coach and several have been starters for the past 3 or 4 seasons. Our whole team did great!”
Plainsman
Boschee second for SC/W in Colman
COLMAN — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Jeff Boschee finished second in the varsity boys’ race during the Colman-Egan Cross Country Invite on Wednesday. Boschee turned in a time of 17:27.37, which was less than 16 seconds off the 17:12.21 pace set by John Groenwold of Baltic, who was the medalist.
Plainsman
Lien sixth for Tigers in Watertown
WATERTOWN — Sophomore TJ Lien turned in a personal record for the Huron boys’ cross country team during the Watoma Invitational held Thursday at Cattail Crossings Golf Course. Lien used a time of 17:12.19 to finish sixth individually for the Tigers. “He ran a great race,” Huron coach...
Plainsman
HHS Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion
The Huron High School Class of 1962 held its 60th Reunion in Huron on Sept. 23-25. After the banquet, they gathered for a group picture at the Crossroads. Front row, from left, are Diana Thurston Eden, Karen Dooley Fuerst, Leona Schmidt Kowalke, Karen Smith Anderson and Mary Davis; second row, Larry Jansen, Joyce Johnson Jansen, Colleen Soderberg Mansheim, Valoris Bechtold Heezen, Mary Baum Aylward, Deloris Brown, Susan Hohm, Kay DeBolt Gogolin and Monica Brinkman Buesing; third row, Dellila Rearick Nelson, June Gamber Metter, Barb Gorham Iverson; Ron Gorham, Donna Engelhart Anderson, Dick Thomas and Gary Buesing; fourth row, Don Lappe, Jack Steele, Reginald Dirksen, Dennis Poulisse, Tom Fahey and Ron Gogolin; and back row, in the far corner, are Keith Bartels, Carol Arbeiter Lawson and Jim Carroll.
Plainsman
Beadle adds 11 new COVID cases in final September report
HURON — In the final weekly South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 report of September 2022, statewide numbers were significantly down, though infection rates on a per-test basis continue to remain high statewide and locally. The state added 732 new positive cases, four new deaths, and 897 new...
Plainsman
CrossFit Solveig ribbon-cutting held
Huron Chamber Ambassadors and CrossFit Solveig members join to celebrate the ribbon-cutting at the new fitness center at 201 Market St. S.W., Suite 2.
