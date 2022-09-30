HURON – The Huron Tigers finished off an excellent season with a 3-0 victory over the Harrisburg Tigers Thursday at Tiger Stadium to win the Eastern South Dakota conference soccer title with an overall record of 9-1-3. “I am so proud of our seniors and everything they have given to our program,” Huron coach Leah Branaugh said. “They are a joy to coach and several have been starters for the past 3 or 4 seasons. Our whole team did great!”

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO