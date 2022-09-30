Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Gallatin County first responders to conduct training exercise near Sacajawea Middle School
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department is giving the public a heads up about a training exercise emergency responders will be doing near Sacajawea Middle School the evening of Oct. 5. BPD said via Facebook people may see a lot of police lights and hear sirens; however, emergency responders...
Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House
Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus.
Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
bozone.com
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22
As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State to hold Oct. 5 event to mark opening of updated student memorial
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will mark the opening of its updated student memorial with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The student memorial honors students who have died while enrolled at the university...
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
msuexponent.com
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz
Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing: "Hiring with competitive wages." So I got to wondering, "What does 'competitive wage' actually mean?" In most towns, it always seemed like 25 bucks an hour was pretty decent. In fact,...
bozemanmagazine.com
Fall Real Estate Happenings
The Gallatin Valley managed to escape most of the summer season without a lot of smoke, but we’ve had some roll through as we approach fall. Overall, though, it was a great summer. As the season starts to change, it’s a good time to review some home maintenance items before the snow flies, and take a quick look at the sales numbers.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
bozemanmagazine.com
Weather, Light, Seasons
In the course of a day, it is possible to have multiple conversations with various people, from strangers to friends, and speak only of the weather. The subject is current, even immediate; historic, yet in the future; benign or raging, it’s all inclusive. In short, common but fascinating. People spend a good part of their lives either enjoying or avoiding the weather. We share this interest, even obsession, with everyone alive, with everyone who has ever lived.
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
406mtsports.com
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
bozemanmagazine.com
What's Your Beef? Invaders In The Market
It might be as important to know “who” as it is to know “how much.”. For the past several years, the Bozeman City Commission has struggled mightily to solve the problem of housing unaffordability. Credit is due to them for taking action. Because they believe the affordability problem is caused by a short supply of new housing, the commission’s response to the affordability crisis has been to increase housing supply. In practical terms, this has meant streamlining review processes, reducing regulations, and inviting higher density buildout everywhere—all without any legal requirement that housing created in the new, relaxed regime be priced affordably.
bozemanmagazine.com
Get Ready For Bozeman's Choice
Each October since 2014, we’ve asked our readers and the greater Bozeman community to vote in the Bozeman’s Choice Reader’s Poll. We have reached October 2022, and we get to ask you to vote again, and as you put your stamp of approval on all-things-Bozeman, we get the pleasure of watching the votes roll in and join in the anticipation of who and what will win!
bozemanmagazine.com
Ghosts Walk in Virginia City
It’s October, which means the fall decorations have made an appearance, most of them dealing with the Halloween theme. Halloween now ranks second, just behind Christmas, for the amount of money spent on decorations and other paraphernalia for this fall celebration. Virginia City goes all out for Halloween. Decorations show up all over town by the first of October, and by the end of the month, candy abounds, people attend parties, and some businesses or individuals plan fright nights, or have haunted houses open for the public. The air seems almost as festive as Christmas. When I first moved here, I was astounded at the length some people went to in order to commemorate Halloween. However, after living here for several years, I think I understand the reason.
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown. Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when...
bozemanmagazine.com
News+Media
As the fall chill starts to creep in, there’s nothing better to warm up with than sipping on some old-fashioned bourbon, especially when it’s paired with modern barbecue. Thankfully, local restaurant owner Jay Thane decided the Bozeman community needed just that—bourbon and modern barbecue. Wanting to share his love for both, Thane proudly opened the doors to Bourbon last summer. Located at 515 West Aspen, Bourbon offers over 75 different types of American bourbons and whiskey. With neighborly kindness, Thane recently invited me to talk more about this modern barbeque establishment.
406mtsports.com
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
