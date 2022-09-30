It’s October, which means the fall decorations have made an appearance, most of them dealing with the Halloween theme. Halloween now ranks second, just behind Christmas, for the amount of money spent on decorations and other paraphernalia for this fall celebration. Virginia City goes all out for Halloween. Decorations show up all over town by the first of October, and by the end of the month, candy abounds, people attend parties, and some businesses or individuals plan fright nights, or have haunted houses open for the public. The air seems almost as festive as Christmas. When I first moved here, I was astounded at the length some people went to in order to commemorate Halloween. However, after living here for several years, I think I understand the reason.

VIRGINIA CITY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO