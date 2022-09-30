Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
middletontimes.com
Lisa Marie Morrick
MIDDLETON–Lisa Marie Morrick, 60, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family in Madison Wisconsin at UW Hospital. She was born on Jan. 14, 1962, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Hanson) Morrick. Lisa grew up in Middleton Wisconsin. She was...
middletontimes.com
Judith (Kolb) Faren
MIDDLETON–Judith Ann (Kolb) Faren, 77, of Middleton, passed away on Aug. 20, 2022. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on May 16, 1945 to Quintin "Jake" and Dorothy Helen (Knoche) Kolb, who were married on June 3, 1944. After graduating from Madison West High School in...
middletontimes.com
Raymond T. Laufenberg
MIDDLETON–Raymond T. Laufenberg, 89, of Middleton, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, after a battle with kidney disease. He was born on Aug. 26, 1933, in Madison, the first of Casper and Lydia (Schroeder) Laufenberg’s 12 children. Ray graduated from Edgewood High School in 1953 and served in...
stoughtonnews.com
Moen installed as Covenant Lutheran Church pastor
Covenant Lutheran Church of Stoughton has extended a “call” to Pastor Wendy Moen to be its senior pastor. Moen was installed at the church, located at 1525 N. Van Buren St., during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 25. Born and raised in rural Iowa, Moen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter shares battle with PTSD
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter Nate Walker hopes his story can help others. Walker took his own life last weekend after a battle with PTSD. After serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine, Walker returned home where he served as a Sun...
wnanews.com
5 to be inducted into Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation is pleased to announce the distinguished industry leaders who will be inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Madison Club, 5 E. Wilson St., Madison. The 2022 inductees are (click to read bios):. Emma Brown (posthumous), The Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
nbc15.com
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
RELATED PEOPLE
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Children of missing Melissa Trumpy adjusting to life without her, dad says
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly a year since a Monticello, Wisconsin woman went missing from a northern Illinois town, leaving her three children wondering what happened to her. “My daughter was just looking at pictures of her mom the other night and (was) crying uncontrollably,” said Benny Affrunti, the father of two of […]
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
cwbradio.com
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
nbc15.com
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
Badger Herald
New survey shows Madison schools rank highly in Wisconsin
Three Madison-area public high schools ranked in the top 10 in Wisconsin according to a survey published by Niche, a school ranking database with over one hundred million reviews on schools in the U.S. Middleton High School, West High School and Memorial High School ranked second, seventh and ninth respectively...
Comments / 0