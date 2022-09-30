Read full article on original website
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state's social studies content standards.
KEVN
2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate
The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
clayconews.com
Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"
Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
gowatertown.net
October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced
PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
KELOLAND TV
Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?
(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
sdpb.org
Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
brookingsradio.com
Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota
A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
ktwb.com
Track the changing colors of autumn in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Along with pumpkin spice everything, October brings a new set of colors to the landscape. Fall foliage color changes are considered patchy to partial in southeast South Dakota. Palisades State Park reports ash trees are yellow and nearing the end; sumac, cottonwood, and linden trees are starting to turn. Most of South Dakota’s state parks have patchy to partial color changes, with near peak fall foliage viewing in areas of the northeast and southwest portions of the state. You can view the fall foliage tracker at https://sdgfp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=be0336bafdbe4cc4a6b12c83e3a1fbf8.
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
KELOLAND TV
Brookings I-29 road closure extended
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
Plainsman
Beadle adds 11 new COVID cases in final September report
HURON — In the final weekly South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 report of September 2022, statewide numbers were significantly down, though infection rates on a per-test basis continue to remain high statewide and locally. The state added 732 new positive cases, four new deaths, and 897 new...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
North Dakota Leads The National Charge For Lead. What?
Not just for hunters but for fishermen too!
hotelbusiness.com
BWH Hotel Group debuts two properties
BWH Hotel Group has opened two hotels in recent days, with debuts in South Dakota and North Carolina. The Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites opened its doors in Watertown, SD. It is owned by Watertown Lodging Group and features 66 total guestrooms. It recently finished a complete renovation of all guestrooms and public spaces, including the lobby, pool area and fitness center. The hotel features a variety of amenities including a waterpark with a 140-ft. waterslide and water play structures, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, business center with free printing and a meeting room that can accommodate up to 42 people.
dakotafreepress.com
Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?
Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
siouxfalls.business
Filmmakers choose S.D. setting for latest feature film
This paid piece is sponsored by Pendar Properties. Just when Dalton Coffey had made a big career decision, it was hard to tell whether the universe agreed. The longtime commercial producer was going all in on his passion – filmmaking. “I sold off all my gear in February 2020,...
