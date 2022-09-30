ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codington County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate

The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
ELECTIONS
clayconews.com

Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"

Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
BUSINESS
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
Codington County, SD
Government
County
Codington County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Watertown, SD
gowatertown.net

October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced

PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
sdpb.org

Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Scholarships#The Pledge Of Allegiance#State#Culver#Facebook Membership#Sdsu
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota

A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
MARSHALL, MN
ktwb.com

Track the changing colors of autumn in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Along with pumpkin spice everything, October brings a new set of colors to the landscape. Fall foliage color changes are considered patchy to partial in southeast South Dakota. Palisades State Park reports ash trees are yellow and nearing the end; sumac, cottonwood, and linden trees are starting to turn. Most of South Dakota’s state parks have patchy to partial color changes, with near peak fall foliage viewing in areas of the northeast and southwest portions of the state. You can view the fall foliage tracker at https://sdgfp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=be0336bafdbe4cc4a6b12c83e3a1fbf8.
POLITICS
siouxfalls.business

From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
KELOLAND TV

Brookings I-29 road closure extended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
BROOKINGS, SD
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS
Plainsman

Beadle adds 11 new COVID cases in final September report

HURON — In the final weekly South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 report of September 2022, statewide numbers were significantly down, though infection rates on a per-test basis continue to remain high statewide and locally. The state added 732 new positive cases, four new deaths, and 897 new...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
hotelbusiness.com

BWH Hotel Group debuts two properties

BWH Hotel Group has opened two hotels in recent days, with debuts in South Dakota and North Carolina. The Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites opened its doors in Watertown, SD. It is owned by Watertown Lodging Group and features 66 total guestrooms. It recently finished a complete renovation of all guestrooms and public spaces, including the lobby, pool area and fitness center. The hotel features a variety of amenities including a waterpark with a 140-ft. waterslide and water play structures, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, business center with free printing and a meeting room that can accommodate up to 42 people.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?

Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
POLITICS
siouxfalls.business

Filmmakers choose S.D. setting for latest feature film

This paid piece is sponsored by Pendar Properties. Just when Dalton Coffey had made a big career decision, it was hard to tell whether the universe agreed. The longtime commercial producer was going all in on his passion – filmmaking. “I sold off all my gear in February 2020,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy