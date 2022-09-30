Read full article on original website
Plainsman
JVC rallies to get past SC/W
FORESTBURG — James Valley Christian worked out of a 2-0 to claim a 3-2 win in a 281 Conference match against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday. The Vikings won the match with set scores of 11-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 15-8. Regan Rink had 16 kills to lead James Valley...
Plainsman
Tigers finish seventh at ESD tennis tournament
MITCHELL — The Huron girls’ tennis team closed the regular season with a seventh-place finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park. Watertown, which won two singles titles and a doubles title, was the ESD champion with 282 points. Aberdeen Central was second...
Plainsman
Huron wins in 3OT against Brookings
BROOKINGS — After three overtimes, the Huron eighth-grade football team escaped with a 44-38 victory against Brookings on Tuesday. Ty Kleinsasser had touchdown runs of five, seven and 10 yards for the Tigers, who improved to 2-2. Tyce Huber had touchdown receptions of 10 and eight yards, respectively, from Jeremy Hofer and Anderson Porisch.
Plainsman
Tigers claim school's first ESD soccer title
HURON – The Huron Tigers finished off an excellent season with a 3-0 victory over the Harrisburg Tigers Thursday at Tiger Stadium to win the Eastern South Dakota conference soccer title with an overall record of 9-1-3. “I am so proud of our seniors and everything they have given to our program,” Huron coach Leah Branaugh said. “They are a joy to coach and several have been starters for the past 3 or 4 seasons. Our whole team did great!”
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell falls to Spearfish 26-21 on the road
SPEARFISH, SD — The Mitchell Kernels jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Friday but couldn’t hold it against Spearfish on the road and lost 26-21 to fall to 1-5 on the season. Brady Hartwig turned the ball over twice early for Spearfish — and Treyson Schulz connected on an 18 yard touchdown pass to Jagger Tyler and ran one more in.
Plainsman
Sioux Falls Lincoln records sweep against Huron
SIOUX FALLS – Perhaps showing a bit of exhaustion following Tuesday’s grueling 5-set match, the Huron Tigers fell in straight sets to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Thursday in Sioux Falls. Set scores for the Patriots were 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Huron coach Joshua Lien expressed that the long...
Plainsman
Lien sixth for Tigers in Watertown
WATERTOWN — Sophomore TJ Lien turned in a personal record for the Huron boys’ cross country team during the Watoma Invitational held Thursday at Cattail Crossings Golf Course. Lien used a time of 17:12.19 to finish sixth individually for the Tigers. “He ran a great race,” Huron coach...
Plainsman
Lightning Bugs to perform in De Smet
It’s a “Throwback Sunday” featuring oldies but goodies when the fiery Lightning Bugs hit the De Smet Event Center stage on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. Be ready to listen to classics from the Big Band era with the Bugs, whose hallmark is their three-part vocal harmony along with their expertise with the guitars, bass and drums. They will take you back to when the big bands were blowing, the dance floors were crowded and the Mills Brothers helped everyone fall in love.
Plainsman
New pharmacy opens within CCS offices
HURON — Wednesday marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a project that has been months in process for Community Counseling Services (CCS). The agency officially opened a new pharmacy within the administrative offices located at 88 Third St. S.E. in Huron. Genoa Healthcare partnered with CCS to open a pharmacy...
Plainsman
CrossFit Solveig ribbon-cutting held
Huron Chamber Ambassadors and CrossFit Solveig members join to celebrate the ribbon-cutting at the new fitness center at 201 Market St. S.W., Suite 2.
Plainsman
Beadle adds 11 new COVID cases in final September report
HURON — In the final weekly South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 report of September 2022, statewide numbers were significantly down, though infection rates on a per-test basis continue to remain high statewide and locally. The state added 732 new positive cases, four new deaths, and 897 new...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Police Department Announces Parking Restrictions in NE Madison Will Be Reinstated Monday
The Madison Police Department has announced that starting on Monday, parking restrictions in the northeast area of the city will be reinstated. The restrictions had been lifted because of road construction in the area, but the streets have now been opened. Police remind residents to pay attention to signage and...
amazingmadison.com
Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge
A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Responds To An Injury Accident Thursday Morning
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident, Thursday morning at 7:37am. near the intersection with 446th Ave and 226th Street. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s department a male driver from Lake County was driving a 4-wheeler on 226th Street and rolled in the North ditch and was thrown from his 4-wheeler. The driver was treated by Madison Ambulance on the scene and then flown to Avera McKennan Hospital from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Ambulance, Madison Police Department and Ramona Fire Department all were on scene.
Plainsman
JMFSC helps victims of domestic violence
Community support is what keeps the wheel turning in their quest to support victims of domestic violence, said Jan Manolis, director of the Jan Manolis Family Safe Center. The purple ribbons on the trees in Campbell Park are to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The ribbons were donated by Rainbow Flower Shop.
