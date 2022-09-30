ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Hutchinson, South Mountain men's golf retain top spots in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Coaches Polls

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eL2g1_0iH1ybyp00
South Mountain CC men's golf.

New Mexico Junior College garnered five first-place votes but only 70 total votes overall, as Hutchinson hangs on to the top spot in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Div. I Coaches Poll.

Hutchinson received two first-place votes and and 75 points overall. Midland, tied for seventh, also received a first-place vote.

Eastern Florida State, Odessa and Dodge City round out the top five.

McLennan, Western Texas, Midland , Central Alabama and Indian Hills make up the rest of the top 10.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division NJCAA Div. I Coaches Poll – September 30

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous

1 Hutchinson (2) 74 1

2 New Mexico JC (5) 70 2

3 Eastern Florida State 51 5

4 Odessa 46 3

5 Dodge City 38 6

6 McLennan 36 7

T-7 Western Texas 35 T-8

T-7 Midland (1) 35 4

9 Central Alabama 21 RV

10 Indian Hills 20 T-8

Others receiving votes: Wallace State (10); Ranger (2); Garden City (2); Blinn (1).

Bushnell/Golfweek Division NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll – September 30

South Mountain Junior College in Phoenix received all four first-place votes to maintain its No. 1 ranking in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Div. II Coaches Poll.

The Cougars were followed in the top five by Parkland, Glendale, Kirkwood and Walters State.

Meridian, Iowa Central, Cleveland State CC, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Abraham Baldwin rounded out the top 10.

Rank University (First-place votes) Points

1 South Mountain (4) 40

2 Parkland 36

T-3 Glendale 23

T-3 Kirkwood 23

5 Walters State 22

6 Meridian 20

T-7 Iowa Central 14

T-7 Cleveland State CC 14

9 Mississippi Gulf Coast 10

10 Abraham Baldwin 6

Others receiving votes: Southeast (5); Hawkeye (3); Northeast Mississippi (1); Des Moines Area (1).

