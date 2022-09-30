Read full article on original website
Fans say Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in new TV interview
Gwen Stefani fans have claimed that they're shocked by the appearance of the singer in a new interview. The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker, 52, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote The Voice, but it was her appearance that got fans talking. Watch the interview here:. The interview...
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
Margot Robbie says she was 'dying on the inside' when 'hundreds of people' gathered to watch her and Ryan Gosling film a 'Barbie' scene in LA
Margot Robbie talked about the viral "Barbie" set photos on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life,'" she said. Robbie admits she had no idea the photos would become a viral sensation.
Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More
Stepping up! Heather Rae Young, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars have spoken fondly of their stepparenting roles over the years. “Blended families are NEVER easy … but we CHOOSE them,” the Red Table Talk host shared via Instagram in 2014. “When I married [husband] Will [Smith], I knew [his son] Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.”
Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’
Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
Christina Aguilera talks about her ‘chaotic’ childhood & making music to help others
Christina Aguilera was this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Hope award, which was handed out to her at the 2022 Billboard Latin Awards. She took the opportunity to get personal and share why she makes the music she makes. RELATED: Britney Spears apologizes to...
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Denies 'Manipulative' Claims by Viral Singer Greyson Chance
Ellen DeGeneres may no longer be the queen of daytime television in many people's eyes after explosive allegations from staffers about her less than stellar attitude hit the net and led to the end of her talk show. But according to reports, DeGeneres wen "above and beyond" for Greyson Chance. This comes amid the singer telling tabloids that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host was "manipulative" and "way too controlling." A source from the media maven's team disputes Chance's version of events, telling Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old never complained that DeGeneres was the issue. Rolling Stone details the drama the Ellen team had with Chance. "Ellen and the team went above and beyond, and sometimes careers just don't take off," a source claims. "Chance did not make any complaints during that time and continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. He has taken this time as he is launching an album to go after Ellen with opportunistic claims."
Teresa Giudice says 'Dancing with the Stars' inspired her to take dance lessons at home
Teresa Giudice is reflecting on her "Dancing with the Stars" journey after her elimination during Monday's "Elvis Night." The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, found themselves in the bottom two for the second week in a row after performing a jive set to "All Shook Up," which earned them a score of 23 out of 40 from the judges.
Dressing Shania Twain: Marc Bouwer Talks ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ Video
Fans welcomed the recent release of Shania Twain’s first single in five years — “Waking Up Dreaming” — and designer Marc Bouwer was in the front of that line. The country music star donned three ensembles that Bouwer designed for the video for the song. The pair has collaborated on eight videos intermittently over the past 25 years. “Come on Over,” “From This Moment On,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” were among the others. More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals...
SNL parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC advertisement
Saturday Night Live had viewers in hysterics with a parody of Nicole Kidman’s 2021 AMC commercial.In a skit in the show’s season premiere on Saturday, 1 October, Chloe Fineman played the Australian actor in a take on the US cinema theatre chain’s commercial.Like the original advertisement, Ms Fineman’s character talks about her love of the cinema, amid people applauding and saluting. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is seen looking confused.The cult-like crowd then repeats the phrase “heartbreak feels good in a place like this”, from the original.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNLEmily Ratajkowski accuses Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic of ‘fetishising female pain’Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNL
Bette Midler Says the Sanderson Sisters From ‘Hocus Pocus’ Empower Women to ‘Be Decisive’
After almost 30 years, the Sanderson sisters are back and delivering delicious spells and fun in Hocus Pocus 2. The original 1993 film did pretty well at the box office, but it gained momentum over the years as a Halloween classic, paving the way for a sequel, thanks to the lovable and strong characters. Star Bette Midler understands why so many moviegoers gravitate toward the three witches, also played by Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. “I think these three characters are really, in a strange and odd way, they’re really quite positive for women,” she said at a recent...
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.
Monroe has ties to Mexico, as her mother was born there before moving to California. Hollywood has historically favored whiteness, and Monroe leaned into her persona throughout her career.
AJ McLean Reveals the Backstreet Boys's Reaction to Him Joining "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race"
AJ McLean has been performing practically all of his life, but his experience on season two of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" is unlike anything the singer has ever done before. The 44-year-old Backstreet Boy is the star behind the fabulous Poppy Love, and as he heads into Friday's finale — competing against Tatyana Ali (Chakra 7) and Mark Indelicato (Thirsty Von Trapp) — he's reflecting on his whirlwind journey on the show.
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson hasn't had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]
Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
