Lions being favored with their 2 best playmakers out is proof of how far they’ve come

The days of teams seeing the Detroit Lions on their schedule and assuming victory are over. In the year 2022, it’s actually been the reverse. The Lions are going into games with expectations of victory.

They were 2.5-point favorites over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, which was set to snap a nearly two-year long underdog streak at several sportsbooks, though the public bet them down to one-point dogs at BetMGM. The Lions responded with a thorough beatdown of the Commanders.

Now, they’re favored over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and that’s even with running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown both ruled out with injuries. If that’s not proof of how far Detroit has come, I don’t know what is.

St. Brown and Swift are Detroit’s two biggest playmakers, though the loss of St. Brown is potentially bigger. Prior to last week’s loss to the Vikings, the receiver had caught a touchdown in a franchise-record six straight games. He still finished with six catches for 73 yards, and leads the team in targets this season by a wide margin with 33. The Lions have been maybe the NFL’s most consistent offense through three weeks, and he’s a huge reason why.

With St. Brown out, Jared Goff will likely divide his target-share between receivers Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark and tight end TJ Hockenson. Meanwhile, Swift’s absence is softened by the presence of Jamaal Williams, who led the team with 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. His four touchdowns on the season leads the team.

Detroit is undefeated against the spread, but that no doubt becomes a little more difficult as the favorites, and without their two best offensive players. The public has already bet the line down from -4. I’d avoid betting Detroit at anymore more than -2.5, but if there’s a coach who can maximize what he has to work with, it’s Dan Campbell. I’m riding the Lions moneyline all the way.

Prince’s Pick: Lions win 24-21