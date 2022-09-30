Watch: This PGA Tour pro threw his club into fescue in disgust after tee shot on par 3, ended up with 11 feet for birdie

Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images

From now on, when someone does this we should call it a “Hideki.”

Rory McIlroy did it Thursday during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links on the DP World Tour. After hitting his tee shot on the par-4 seventh, McIlroy took his hand off the club and looked displeased with the strike.

His ball almost found the green 409 yards away.

Well, Emiliano Grillo just outdid McIlroy.

During the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, Grillo threw his club in disgust after his tee shot on the par-3 13th.

After grabbing his club from the woods, Grillo’s caddie had his putter ready because his ball ended up 11 feet from the hole.

We all throw clubs the time, but the result rarely looks like this.

Grillo went on to make par. He signed for a second-round 7-under 65 and is tied for fifth as of 2:00 p..m ET.