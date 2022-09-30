ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Arab American News

Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for Southwest Detroit neighborhood

Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort Street experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy