Arab American News
Dearborn and Attorney General to host expungement fair to help residents clear convictions from record
DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn, the Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and Safe and Just Michigan are partnering to host an expungement fair to help as many Dearborn residents as possible to get their chance at having a clean record, the city said Monday.
Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for Southwest Detroit neighborhood
Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort Street experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
