Pearland Next Level Urgent Care adds 1,800 square feet to treat workplace injuries
The Pearland Next Level Urgent Care was expanded by 1,800 square feet for the treatment of workplace injuries. (Courtesy Next Level Urgent Care) At the end of September, Next Level Urgent Care finished expanding its clinic at 8325 Broadway St., Pearland, according to Director of Marketing Cheryl Bertrand. According to...
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands announces grand opening, open house date
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands is planning a grand opening for Oct. 22. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, announced a grand opening and open house date of Oct. 22. Owner Tashia Beaty said the preschool will...
Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street
Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
Our first pear sculpture is being installed at State Highway 288 and McHard/Shadow Creek Parkway
Our first pear sculpture is being installed at State Highway 288 and McHard/Shadow Creek Parkway!. Construction started earlier this year on the final phase of the State Highway 288 Master Plan Improvements.
Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood, Hunters Green
A house located at Village Park Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Hunters Green is a subdivision in Fort Bend County. It is surrounded by restaurants, education opportunities in Fort Bend ISD, entertainment venues and shopping. Median home value: $249,650. Homes on the market*: 1. Homes under contract*: 0. Median...
One Medical expands to the Heights with new West 19th Street office
The new office will offer full laboratory services, check-ins for mental and physical health, COVID-19 care, chronic illness management and annual wellness visits. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The sixth Houston-area location of primary care provider One Medical opened Oct. 4 in the Heights at 449 W. 19th St., Bldg. A, Houston,...
Friendswood continues providing water conservation education for students
The program, "Be a Water Detective: Learning to be Water Wise," provides water conservation education to elementary and middle school students and provides each student with a Water Wise activity kit. (Courtesy Pexels) Up to 510 Friendswood students will have access to water conservation education. Friendswood City Council authorized an...
Lobit Park opening with upgrades Oct. 10
Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. According to a League City press release, League City City Council earlier this...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area, including a new Tesla store
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Missouri City studio Bollycurves bridges American and Indian culture through yoga and dance
The studio offers small yoga class sizes for a personalized experience. (Courtesy Bollycurves) Mother, son and daughter trio Shiela, Visak and Vismita Varghese own and run Bollycurves, a Missouri City studio offering Bollywood dance and yoga therapy classes with a focus on vulnerability and injury healing. After Shiela had a...
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
Crumbl Cookies files permit for future Sugar Land location
Cookie maker Crumbl Cookies will soon open in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Utah-based cookie maker Crumbl Cookies has filed a permit for a renovation project at a future bakery location in Sugar Land, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Crumbl Cookies will...
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on new League City location
Kelsey-Seybold on Sept. 26 broke ground on its new South Shore Harbour Clinic at 3625 E. League City Parkway, League City. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold on Sept. 26 broke ground on its new South Shore Harbour Clinic at 3625 E. League City Parkway, League City. The 15,000-square-foot, one-story clinic will replace...
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
Texas Transportation Commission pauses toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249, Grand Parkway
During its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to pause toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to...
Vintage clothing store Bobbie's Pinups is latest tenant to join Railway Heights food hall
The Railway Heights food hall and market opened in August 2021 on Washington Avenue in Houston, bringing a mix of retail and restaurant tenants. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A grand opening will take place Oct. 7 for Bobbie's Pinups, a vintage clothing store that is the latest tenant to join the...
Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland
Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
Former RDA Pro Mart on Stella Link to become Houston's first SalonCentric
SalonCentric replaces RDA Pro Mart at 9323 Stella Link Road, Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) National beauty supply chain SalonCentric is opening its first Houston-area location at at 9323 Stella Link Road, Houston, in place of the former RDA Pro Mart. Anticipated to open later this fall, the wholesale store provides hair, skin and makeup products. www.saloncentric.com.
Pizza Parlor Pearland offers specialty pizzas, wide menu
The supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, peppers, black and green olives and tomatoes. (Courtesy Kenneth Flores/Pizza Parlor Pearland) Kenneth Flores has been serving pizza in Pearland for nearly 12 years. He brings 30 years of experience in the pizza restaurant industry to...
