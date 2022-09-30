ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street

Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area, including a new Tesla store

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
CONROE, TX
Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland

Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Former RDA Pro Mart on Stella Link to become Houston's first SalonCentric

SalonCentric replaces RDA Pro Mart at 9323 Stella Link Road, Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) National beauty supply chain SalonCentric is opening its first Houston-area location at at 9323 Stella Link Road, Houston, in place of the former RDA Pro Mart. Anticipated to open later this fall, the wholesale store provides hair, skin and makeup products. www.saloncentric.com.
HOUSTON, TX
