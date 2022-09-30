Veterans Appreciation Day set for Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m., at Stone Bank Pavilion in Mountain View; Ceremony to Honor Stone County Veterans

Read full article on original website
KATV
Greers Ferry Lake gets camping fees raised by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday they will be increasing the camping fees at Greers Ferry Lake. Starting Jan. 1 2023 is when the fees will go up. The non-electric sites will go up to $18, electric sites with 30/20 amp will go...
Kait 8
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
KTLO
Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
kffb.com
BAAC To Present Spinning Bones Exhibit
The Batesville Area Arts Council is pleased to present Spinning Bones, a group exhibition at the BAAC Gallery on Main (226 E Main St) September 27 – November 19. Spinning Bones is a multi-media group exhibition by Luminous Lookout, a group of three Southern Louisiana based artists: Dawn Black, Kathryn Hunter, and Kelli Scott Kelley. Using representational imagery, their work visualizes narratives to inspire social dialogue and critique. Teetering moral ambiguities, existential repetitions, and anthropomorphic allegories are shared threads woven throughout all the artists’ work. The Luminous Lookout artists’ haunting, curious images address the current fragility of our time, and provokes critical thought about our place in the world.
Kait 8
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers. According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.
Kait 8
Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Kait 8
White County man dies in head-on collision
LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash. According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.
7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion
SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Boone County man
A Boone County man has been charged with aggravated assault on a family member and domestic battery in an incident that occurred Sept. 8 in Harrison. Twenty-eight-year-old Stephen James Thomas was arrested after the female victim stated he had kicked down multiple doors in the house, choked her, and slammed her against the wall.
cdcgamingreports.com
Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court
Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man facing solicitation of murder charge
An Izard County man is facing a felony charge of conduct constituting solicitation of capital murder after authorities allege he sent a message to his brother saying he would pay him $3,000 to kill a woman. According to court information, the woman mentioned in the scheme saw a Facebook message...
KTLO
Parole denied for one of three people involved in double murder
Mikayla Mynk (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Correction) Parole has been denied for one of three people sent to prison after pleading guilty to taking part in the early November 2015 murder of an elderly Midway couple. The Arkansas Parole Board held a hearing in early August to discuss...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot
A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
KTLO
Salem construction business owner facing multiple felony charges
A Fulton County construction business owner is facing multiple charges including theft by deception and violations of the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 50-year-old Gerald Lee Helcher-Stellar wrote a check for construction materials to All Steel in Gepp on August 26 for $11,712.98. When All Steel attempted to cash the check, it returned for insufficient funds. Two days later they attempted again to cash the check and was rejected.
neareport.com
Five “New Aryan Empire” associates sentenced to prison
White Supremacists Gang Trafficked Drugs in Pope County Area. LITTLE ROCK—Five defendants were sentenced yesterday for their involvement in crimes carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Each defendant previously pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.
Five white supremacist gang members sentenced to prison
KTLO
Ozark County man accused of kidnapping, assaulting wife
Jody Weyrauch (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A report of a domestic altercation in progress led to the arrest of an Ozark County man on suspicion of attacking his wife. Jody Weyrauch is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from...
Arkansas family pleads for answers 28 years after disappearance
A family calling for help in Searcy 28 years to the day after their loved one, Jarrod Green went missing in the small town.
