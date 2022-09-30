Veterans Appreciation Day set for Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m., at Stone Bank Pavilion in Mountain View; Ceremony to Honor Stone County Veterans

A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.

4 DAYS AGO