Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder Trade Complete 8-Player Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy in the early days of NBA training camp making some trades. They completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, acquiring Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick, and other draft considerations in exchange for Vit Krejci. Harkless was absorbed into the disabled...
Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo sit out as Bucks lose to Grizzlies in preseason opener
The Milwaukee Bucks opened their five-game exhibition schedule Saturday night at Fiserv Forum against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that finished second in the Western Conference a year ago. Unlike a year ago when a fire alarm suspended the preseason opener between the teams after three quarters at FedEx Forum, the Bucks fell to the Grizzlies, 107-102, in a complete game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Quote About Tim Duncan Is Going Viral
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great quote about San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
"We Will Be Tough" | Hardy Makes Debut As Utah Opens Preseason Against Toronto
After an offseason full of change, the time has come to see what the new-look Jazz can do. Utah kicks off the 2022 preseason when it travels to Edmonton, Canada, to face reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. MST and will be on AT&T SportsNet and NBATV.
Hachimura notches double-double, Porzingis scores 18 as Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan Games exhibition
The Wizards were defeated 104-95 on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in the their second-and-final exhibition against the Warriors this week. The two-game slate headlined the NBA’s 2022 Japan Games, featuring two preseason matchups, an All-Star Saturday Night-inspired event, community initiatives and more. Japan native Rui Hachimura led finished...
Pelicans Preseason Roundtable | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games. They also discuss the expectations both locally and nationally for this season, the roles of rookies and second year players...
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Hornets 93
It didn’t take long for the defending Eastern Conference champions to dust off the summer cobwebs, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday’s preseason opener with a 134-93 victory at TD Garden. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the C’s took off on a 13-2 run...
Lillard Reveals Part of Reason Why He’s Stayed With Trail Blazers
The six-time All-Star discussed his motivation ahead of his 11th NBA season.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Ty Jerome
The Houston Rockets announced on Saturday that they have waived Ty Jerome, who was recently acquired in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Shaq interested in joining ownership bid for 1 NBA team
Shaquille O’Neal never turns down a good investment opportunity, and there may be a new one that is piquing his interest. The retired NBA icon O’Neal said this week an interview with TMZ that he was recently eyeing the opportunity to join the bidding for the Phoenix Suns. But O’Neal pumped the brakes a bit once he heard that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was named as a potential buyer for the team. Now instead, O’Neal would like to join Bezos’ group if given the chance.
Recap: Three key takeaways from Wizards preseason opener vs. Warriors in Japan
With today’s early-morning tipoff in Japan, NBA basketball is back. The Wizards and Warriors both got their feet wet on Friday morning. The game got off to a slow start offensively. Washington and Golden State combined to shoot 11-of-49, but that did not affect the energy in the building. Saitama Super Arena, located in Saitama, Japan with a capacity of 37.000, was packed loud – eager to take in the matchup between the defending champion Warriors and Japan-native Rui Hachimura.
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Larry Nance Jr. describes New Orleans as ‘exactly what I want’
Near the end of Saturday’s open practice in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans’ official Twitter account posted selfie photos of multiple Pelicans players smiling with fans. “Vibes? Through the roof” was the accompanying caption. That kind of joy surrounding the franchise was one reason Larry Nance Jr. reportedly signed a multi-year contract extension Saturday with New Orleans.
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/1/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 1, 2022. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games.
Thunder Names James Price as Director of Social Media
OKLAHOMA CITY, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder recently welcomed a new member to its business office staff. James Price has been named the director of Social Media. In his role, Price will oversee the growth and strategy of multiple social media channels and platforms for the Thunder.
Toronto Raptors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s easy to romanticize the past. The older you get, the more likely you are to yearn for what was. NBA fans are no different. You know how it is. “Back in my day, we listened to real music!”. “You call that basketball? In my day, we had hand checking. That was basketball!”.
Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-23 promotional schedule
Ja Morant ‘Griddy’ Bobble, Block Panther Socks, Ziaire Williams Water Jug, Steven Adams Hawaiian Shirt highlight the schedule; Themed nights include HBCU, Hoops for St. Jude, Wrestling and Lunar New Year. Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, introducing...
