Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo sit out as Bucks lose to Grizzlies in preseason opener

The Milwaukee Bucks opened their five-game exhibition schedule Saturday night at Fiserv Forum against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that finished second in the Western Conference a year ago. Unlike a year ago when a fire alarm suspended the preseason opener between the teams after three quarters at FedEx Forum, the Bucks fell to the Grizzlies, 107-102, in a complete game.
Pelicans Preseason Roundtable | Pelicans Podcast

Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games. They also discuss the expectations both locally and nationally for this season, the roles of rookies and second year players...
The Detroit Free Press

NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier

It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Hornets 93

It didn’t take long for the defending Eastern Conference champions to dust off the summer cobwebs, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday’s preseason opener with a 134-93 victory at TD Garden. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the C’s took off on a 13-2 run...
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq interested in joining ownership bid for 1 NBA team

Shaquille O’Neal never turns down a good investment opportunity, and there may be a new one that is piquing his interest. The retired NBA icon O’Neal said this week an interview with TMZ that he was recently eyeing the opportunity to join the bidding for the Phoenix Suns. But O’Neal pumped the brakes a bit once he heard that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was named as a potential buyer for the team. Now instead, O’Neal would like to join Bezos’ group if given the chance.
Recap: Three key takeaways from Wizards preseason opener vs. Warriors in Japan

With today’s early-morning tipoff in Japan, NBA basketball is back. The Wizards and Warriors both got their feet wet on Friday morning. The game got off to a slow start offensively. Washington and Golden State combined to shoot 11-of-49, but that did not affect the energy in the building. Saitama Super Arena, located in Saitama, Japan with a capacity of 37.000, was packed loud – eager to take in the matchup between the defending champion Warriors and Japan-native Rui Hachimura.
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Larry Nance Jr. describes New Orleans as ‘exactly what I want’

Near the end of Saturday’s open practice in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans’ official Twitter account posted selfie photos of multiple Pelicans players smiling with fans. “Vibes? Through the roof” was the accompanying caption. That kind of joy surrounding the franchise was one reason Larry Nance Jr. reportedly signed a multi-year contract extension Saturday with New Orleans.
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/1/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 1, 2022. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games.
Thunder Names James Price as Director of Social Media

OKLAHOMA CITY, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder recently welcomed a new member to its business office staff. James Price has been named the director of Social Media. In his role, Price will oversee the growth and strategy of multiple social media channels and platforms for the Thunder.
Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-23 promotional schedule

Ja Morant ‘Griddy’ Bobble, Block Panther Socks, Ziaire Williams Water Jug, Steven Adams Hawaiian Shirt highlight the schedule; Themed nights include HBCU, Hoops for St. Jude, Wrestling and Lunar New Year. Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, introducing...
