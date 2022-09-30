Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Brazil man charged with child molesting
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg,...
mymixfm.com
Trailblazing woman Linda Vermillion inducted into IDOC HOF
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime correctional officer who helped break down barriers when it came to women working in the state prison has been inducted into the Indiana Department of Corrections’ Hall of Fame. Now retired, Linda Vermillion began working as a correctional officer in October 1978...
