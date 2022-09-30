BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister has acknowledged it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that a court challenge to the Rwanda plan would likely take a long time to run its course. Nevertheless, she vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Under a deal signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. No one has yet been sent to Rwanda but Braverman said Tuesday she was “looking actively” at negotiating with other countries on similar deals.

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO