Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
Britain’s Wallace calls Ukraine war a ‘wakeup call’ for NATO
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Britain’s defense secretary says Russia’s war on Ukraine has been a “wake-up call” for NATO members. He said the war has made them realize that their militaries need to be better and invest more in defense. Ben Wallace said many nations in Europe became complacent after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become “in a sense, a gift to NATO.” He spoke during a panel discussion Tuesday at the Warsaw Security Forum, a two-day gathering of trans-Atlantic leaders, security and defense experts. Among those at the conference Tuesday was Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, who thanked Western officials for their support of her country.
Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional mediators are stepping up pressure on the country’s new junta. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to hit the country this year will further delay democratic elections and a return to civilian rule. Some of the protesters in the crowd waved Russian flags and called on new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore to get Russian mercenaries to help fight the Islamic insurgency that has engulfed Burkina Faso. The previous coup leader now in exile in Togo had agreed to hold new elections by July 2024.
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister has acknowledged it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that a court challenge to the Rwanda plan would likely take a long time to run its course. Nevertheless, she vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Under a deal signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. No one has yet been sent to Rwanda but Braverman said Tuesday she was “looking actively” at negotiating with other countries on similar deals.
Libya’s Tripoli government signs economic deals with Turkey
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — One of Libya’s rival governments has signed preliminary economic and maritime deals with Turkey in a move that has inflamed tensions with the other administration. The deals signaled a strengthening of ties between the allied administrations amid repeated international calls for Libyan elections. Monday’s deals will pave the way for further cooperation in the hydrocarbon and oil sectors. A gas deal is also expected. Turkey has been a prominent backer of Libya’s Tripoli-based government, currently headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. In 2019, Recep Tayipp Erdogan’s government helped thwart a year-long campaign by former eastern warlord Gen. Khalifa Hifter.
US announces new $625M security package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced its providing an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden detailed the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems ammunition, and armored vehicles, in a Tuesday morning call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The U.S. and Ukraine leaders spoke as Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday formally approved the annexations of swaths of Ukrainian territory following referendums that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent.
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media. WhatsApp, Snapchat, Spotify and Tinder owner Match Group also have been hit by Russian fines this year.
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Solomon Islands foreign minister says his nation agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed. Jeremiah Manele’s remarks represented the first time the Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner. Manele spoke on a visit in Wellington, New Zealand.
Bangladesh faces power blackout after national grid fails
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s power officials say a failure in the country’s national power grid has caused a blackout affecting much of the country. Officials of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said Tuesday that the transmission line failed somewhere in the eastern region of the country. Power department spokesman Shameem Hasan said the capital, Dhaka, and other big cities were experiencing blackouts. Bangladesh’s impressive economic growth has been threatened by power shortages since the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants to reduce costs for imports as prices have soared. An industry leader recently noted that garment factories are without power now for around 4 to 10 hours a day.
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate immediate and longer-term responses to North Korea’s action bilaterally, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases. The UN on Tuesday upped its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help. The request in Geneva came a day after Julien Harneis, the U.N. coordinator for Pakistan, said diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, scabies and malnutrition are fueling a “second wave of death and destruction.” Floods in impoverished Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,696 since mid-June.
Indigenous wall paintings uncovered at Mexican convent
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous symbols like a feather headdress, an axe and a shield have been found under layers of lime plaster at open-air chapels in a convent just south of Mexico City. The convent dates back to the 1500s, when Spanish Roman Catholic priests built open-air church patios to teach and convert Indigenous groups after the 1521 conquest of Mexico. Indigenous Mexicans preferred holding religious ceremonies in the open, and were reportedly distrustful of large, roofed spaces like churches. The finds announced Monday suggest the Spanish not only altered their church architecture, but also allowed masons to paint pre-Hispanic designs on the walls.
Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A prosecutor has told a jury a government staffer described herself “as drunk as she’d ever been in her life” on the night she alleges she was raped inside the Australian Parliament House. In his opening address on Tuesday, prosecutor Shane Drumgold told the jury the level of Brittany Higgins’ intoxication was important because it was relevant to her ability to consent to having sex. Fellow staffer Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and faces a potential maximum sentence of 12 years in prison if convicted. His trial began in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court on Tuesday in the national capital, Canberra. Three former government ministers are to testify.
Blinken backs Colombia’s ‘holistic’ approach to drug policy
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru. Last month Petro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly and said that U.S.-led efforts to fight drug trafficking around the world had been “a failure.”
UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle’ for survival
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “climate chaos gallops ahead.” He accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief told reporters Monday that emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at “an all-time high and rising.” He said it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries and emerging economies. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in Egypt in November.
EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos to tax blacklist
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has added the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its tax haven blacklist. It also put Anguilla back on as just a year after it was removed. The EU said Tuesday that it made the additions over “concerns that these three jurisdictions, which all have a zero or nominal-only rate of corporate income tax, are attracting profits without real economic activity.” The blacklist was set up in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion and it’s updated every six months.. It now includes 12 jurisdictions that are considered non-cooperative. Bermuda was removed from the list, and anti-poverty charity Oxfam criticized that decision.
