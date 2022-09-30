ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC awarded $8.8 million for sustainability research initiatives

USC researchers will receive a total of $8.8 million to fund three innovative sustainability research projects, including the conversion of idle oil and gas wells into storage for renewable energies, the utilization of pollution-eating microbes and planting trees to support the growth of Los Angeles’ tree canopy. These research...
Seven New Faculty Join USC’s Department of Computer Science

USC Viterbi’s Department of Computer Science welcomes a diverse group of new faculty members for the 2022/2023 academic year. This academic year, USC Viterbi’s Department of Computer Science welcomes seven new full-time faculty members to campus, with expertise ranging from human-computer interaction and software engineering to natural language processing and distributed systems.
Impact of Assignment: Earth on USC campuses already evident

• A new agreement with the L.A. Department of Water and Power transitioned a quarter of the university’s electricity usage to solar-generated power. • Single use plastic bottles were eliminated at USC-run events, dining halls and restaurants on July 1, resulting in a dramatic decrease in usage and waste.
Assistant Lecturer Teaching Award

This yearly award will be granted to the AL who demonstrates excellence in teaching a foreign language. An honorable mention may be granted when appropriate. Nominations will be made by the department representative, such as language program director, the department chair, or DGS. Recipients of this award will be granted...
