Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Southern Boone’s Brooklyn Smith battles to get back on field
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southern Boone softball player Brooklyn Smith was diagnosed with B Lymphyblastic Lymphoma this past summer and is now in the fight against cancer. With the entire community coming together to support her, Brooklyn is hoping to be back on the field doing what she loves in the near future.
GoCreighton.com
Men's Soccer Gets Back on Track with 3-1 Win Over Villanova
Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton Men's Soccer team got key contributions from each of its three leading scorers as the Bluejays defeated Villanova 3-1 on Saturday, October 1. The win lifted Creighton to 4-2-3 on the season and 1-1-1 in BIG EAST action, while Villanova fell to 4-3-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Georgia pulls off the comeback, downs upset-minded Mizzou in Columbia
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the nation, after all. The Missouri Tigers gave it everything they had, but downing Georgia was always going to take a perfectly played game and a little bit of luck on top. The Tigers played their best game, but the odds just weren’t in their favor in the end, falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
939theeagle.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
News Channel Nebraska
CCH welcomes new medical provider for Lindsay Medical Clinic
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Monday morning, Columbus Community Hospital welcomed Dr. Vilma Rodriguez-Cline as a new primary care provider for Lindsay Medical Clinic. Rodriguez-Cline received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She completed residencies in family practice at the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday. James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the The post Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0