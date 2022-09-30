Rapid Reactions Presented by — Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the nation, after all. The Missouri Tigers gave it everything they had, but downing Georgia was always going to take a perfectly played game and a little bit of luck on top. The Tigers played their best game, but the odds just weren’t in their favor in the end, falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO