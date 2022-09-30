Read full article on original website
Upworthy
People list 25 harmful ideas parents shouldn't be teaching their children
A primary role of a parent is molding the future of your child, and there are a lot of potholes to watch out for while raising a kid. Reddit user Savings-Actuator-571 sparked an important discussion on the r/AskReddit forum earlier this month when they presented the community's 37.4 million members with this question: "What harmful ideas are being taught to children?" Thousands of people weighed in, sharing ideas they themselves were taught as kids or have seen others instilling in their younger ones.
People are deciding you can’t have it all: 1 in 3 workers say they fear kids will set their career back
As bosses push for a return to the office, workers feel they’re stuck playing a tricky game of would you rather: have kids or a career?. One in three U.S. employees think that having kids could negatively impact their careers, according to a new survey by Glassdoor and The Harris Poll that polled over 2,000 adults. School is back in session, but so is the office, leaving working parents worried about giving up the newfound flexibility that remote work afforded them in balancing childcare and their job.
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
MedicalXpress
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Kids are not Krayons’ to spark positive themes of identity for children
Teaching kids they’re more than their skin color, Indianapolis writer and mental health therapist George Middleton’s book “Kids are not Krayons” offers a creative and colorful lesson for parents and young readers. Middleton’s book aims to provide children with positive themes of identity early on by...
KTEN.com
How to Successfully Establish Morning Routines for Children Starting Preschool
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-successfully-establish-morning-routines-for-children-starting-preschool/. If your child is starting preschool this year, one of the most important things you can do to help them adjust is to establish a morning routine. Routines provide children with a sense of stability and security, which can be especially helpful during times of transition.
Parents Magazine
My Kid Felt Comfortable Talking To Me Because of SEL Classes at School
It can be too easy to dismiss our kids when they talk to us about what they think is important—things that parents might consider unimportant when compared to adult problems like jobs, bills, life. To adults, a kid's concerns appear to be just that, kid problems. Or sometimes, it's just a matter of being so caught up in our own busy routines that we become unwitting experts at tuning them out.
NBC San Diego
I Talked to 70 Parents Who Raised Highly Successful Adults—Here Are 4 ‘Extreme' Things They Did That Made Their Kids Confident
Entrepreneurs, in my mind, aren't just founders of for-profit business. It's anyone who comes up an idea and turns it into something real, who translates a passion into a project. As the mom of two entrepreneurial sons, I've found that of all the parenting advice out there, the most important...
sixtyandme.com
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?
I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
Next Avenue
No Longer Having Dinner with Loneliness
A widower recalls many difficult mealtimes after he lost his wife, and how he now keeps loneliness away from the table. When I lost my wife to a sudden and unexpected illness, loneliness claimed her side of our bed. I no longer slept enfolded in the warmth of Muriel's soft curves. Instead, the sharp edges of loneliness pierced me awake. Loneliness slept when I did, but awakened in a fury, replacing Muriel's smile and kiss with its icy grip.
michiganmamanews.com
7 Ways To Discipline Your Teenager The Right Way
Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. This post may contain affiliate links. Read full disclosure here. Being a teenager in this time and era is quite difficult as things are more overwhelming, and it doesn’t take time for a child to move down the wrong path. It is perhaps even more challenging for parents to figure out the right way to deal with teenagers as they grapple with the new norms. However, as a parent, you must be your child’s moral compass and help them out whenever they begin moving astray while keeping in mind to give them their personal space.
psychologytoday.com
Why Parents Should Stop Asking Their Kids to Call Home More
Parents ask their children to call more as a way of communicating that they feel distant. Phone call frequency is a bad metric for measuring relationship closeness. If parents want a closer relationship with their adult children, they should inquire about the relationship more broadly. When a client tells me...
Your teen is supposed to argue with you. How you handle it will help them long after they’ve left home
In the aftermath of an(other) argument with your teen, you may feel defeated, demoralized, and wondering how your relationship will weather the storm of adolescence. Even if you’re used to butting heads with your kid from their younger years, friction with a teen just hits differently. In fact, some research shows that the number of conflicts you have with your kids actually goes down as they enter their teen years, but the intensity goes up.
psychologytoday.com
How to Adopt an Invincible 'I Can and I Will' Philosophy
New research suggests that one’s motivation determines the number and difficulty of obstacles they face. The study distinguished between two kinds of motivation we experience while pursuing a goal: want-to and have-to. People can generate "want-to" motivation by considering how a task fits into their values and identity and...
