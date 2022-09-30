Read full article on original website
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
SEEN: Marching through Sanford at the Meridian Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Meridian students and area residents take part in the Meridian Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, 2022 in Sanford.
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
Saginaw shelter’s pet adoption fees reduced to $25, $10 for first week of October
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Center, beginning this week, will participate in a national “Empty the Shelters” initiative, offering reduced adoption rates for cats and dogs, officials said. The “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” event kicks off from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,...
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 30
Garth is available for adoption through the Genesee County Humane Society. Here are the top stories we're following today. A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Former TV 5...
State police send investigation on Bay City Public Safety director to prosecutor for review
BAY CITY, MI — Investigators have wrapped their probe into misconduct allegations against the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, stemming from his recent interaction with some young adults outside his residence. Michigan State Police detectives on Wednesday, Sept. 28, submitted their investigation on Director Michael...
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Burglars steal $8,000 in merch from Saginaw Township collectible shoe store
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are investigating the burglary of a Saginaw Township collectible sneaker store that resulted in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police responded to an alarm at Kingdom of Kicks, 3039 Bay Plaza Drive. They arrived to find the front door’s glass shattered, a sledgehammer nearby, said Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren.
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
Pickard Road fatal victim identified
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
See how longshot Bay City Central shocked No. 2 Mount Pleasant
BAY CITY, MI -- One week after losing by 40 points to a winless opponent, the outlook wasn’t good for Bay City Central when it now faced the undefeated, No. 2-ranked team in the state. But in the upset of upsets, Central pulled off the stunner, downing Mount Pleasant...
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
Roscommon County Juvenile Detention Center to Close Oct. 2
The Roscommon County Board of Commissioners recently voted to close the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 2. The Board Chairman, Robert Schneider, said there were a number of factors that went into the decision, including staffing and funding for the center. “We started looking at the financial feasibility,...
Police investigating threat against Alma High School
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
