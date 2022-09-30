Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
abc12.com
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching through Sanford at the Meridian Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Meridian students and area residents take part in the Meridian Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, 2022 in Sanford.
State police send investigation on Bay City Public Safety director to prosecutor for review
BAY CITY, MI — Investigators have wrapped their probe into misconduct allegations against the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, stemming from his recent interaction with some young adults outside his residence. Michigan State Police detectives on Wednesday, Sept. 28, submitted their investigation on Director Michael...
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
wsgw.com
Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
About 09:30 Thursday morning, September 29, at Vassar Road and North Gera Road, Saginaw County Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles. A Dump truck that was headed North on Gera was stopped at the stop sign. The dump truck was driven by a 26 year old man from Saginaw. Behind the Dump truck was a Cadillac SUV driven by a 67 year old man from Saginaw. The Third vehicle was the at-fault vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, possibly from Ohio. The third vehicle, a pickup truck, was northbound and collided with the passenger vehicle that was stopped behind the Dump truck. The pickup flipped end over end and collided with the rear of the Dump truck, resulting in the fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.
WNEM
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
luxury-houses.net
French Architecture Inspired Estate with All Beauty and Exquisite Fine Details in Grand Blanc Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Grand Blanc is a luxurious home and a historical masterpiece once featured in Romantic Homes magazine now available for sale. This home located at 6353 Belsay Rd, Grand Blanc, Michigan; offering 07 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 14,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Zawaideh (Phone: 248-890-7077), Ronald M Provenzano (Phone: 586-690-5511) – EXP Realty LLC (Phone: 248-937-1337) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Grand Blanc.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 30
Garth is available for adoption through the Genesee County Humane Society. Here are the top stories we're following today. A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Former TV 5...
WNEM
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at party store
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after an armed robbery at a party store. The crime took place at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Damore’s Party Store in Bridgeport Township. The suspect entered the store, displayed what was believed to be a real...
Burglars steal $8,000 in merch from Saginaw Township collectible shoe store
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are investigating the burglary of a Saginaw Township collectible sneaker store that resulted in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police responded to an alarm at Kingdom of Kicks, 3039 Bay Plaza Drive. They arrived to find the front door’s glass shattered, a sledgehammer nearby, said Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren.
Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County
Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
abc12.com
28-year-old accused of robbing Bridgeport convenience store at gunpoint
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-yeaer-old man from Bridgeport is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday. The armed robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Damore's Party Store in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a man walked in the store, displayed a gun that appeared real and demanded money.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
