Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
atozsports.com
Potentially bad news looms over Titans after win over Colts
The Tennessee Titans got a massive win against the division rival Colts in Week 4. Unfortunately, the victory came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in the game with an injury. After the game, Burks left the locker room on crutches with a boot...
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
Are Braves preparing to move on from Mike Soroka?
The Braves recently signed Charlie Morton to an extension. That could mean that Mike Soroka, who has been battling injury, is out of Atlanta at the start of next season.
Why Tuesday should be Jake Odorizzi's last time pitching with Braves
Andy & Randy were joined by 92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley who talked about if tonight’s game against the Miami Marlins will be Jake Odorizzi’s final outing in a Braves uniform.
MLB・
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Report: Florida State forward expected to miss season
The Seminoles will be without one of their most coveted transfers for the season.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: We’ll find different ways to win
The Falcons won in Week Three thanks to strong games from quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but they had to come up with a different approach against Cleveland on Sunday. While Patterson was able to play through a knee injury that had him listed as questionable, he...
Clayton News Daily
JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest. Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this week and will be...
