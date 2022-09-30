ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
atozsports.com

Potentially bad news looms over Titans after win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans got a massive win against the division rival Colts in Week 4. Unfortunately, the victory came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in the game with an injury. After the game, Burks left the locker room on crutches with a boot...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith: We’ll find different ways to win

The Falcons won in Week Three thanks to strong games from quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but they had to come up with a different approach against Cleveland on Sunday. While Patterson was able to play through a knee injury that had him listed as questionable, he...
NFL
Clayton News Daily

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest. Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this week and will be...
ATLANTA, GA

