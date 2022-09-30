Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 26 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News, ESPN Split First Place in Ratings
Cable news attracted more adults 25-54 than usual last week, with the growth likely driven by interest in breaking nes information about Hurricane Ian and its lethal path across the southeast. CNN, MSNBC and Fox News saw growth in the primetime demo relative to the previous week.
AdWeek
Rachel Maddow Launches New MSNBC Podcast
When Rachel Maddow signed a new deal last year to remain at NBCUniversal, it included the scaling back of her on-air MSNBC primetime duties from daily to weekly—and the ability to do more premium long-form projects with NBCUniversal, including documentaries and streaming specials, movies, books and podcasts—all under the banner of a new independent production company: Surprise Inside.
AdWeek
Disney Networks Restored on Sling TV
After Disney’s networks went dark on Dish’s platforms Friday night due to a carriage dispute, Disney has reached a “handshake agreement” to bring back TV channels such as ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo and Disney Channel, among others, to Dish’s satellite TV and its streaming multichannel service Sling TV.
NFL・
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 26 Evening News Ratings: ABC, NBC, CBS See Ratings Growth Driven by Hurricane Ian Coverage
More Americans tuned into the evening news than usual this past week, undoubtedly interested in the networks' live, on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm leveled southwest Florida.
AdWeek
ABC’s Deborah Roberts Named 20/20 Contributing Anchor
ABC News' senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts has been named a contributing anchor for 20/20. The news was announced to...
AdWeek
Peacock Reaches 15 Million Paid Subscribers, According to NBCUniversal CEO
Peacock has reached 15 million paid subscribers, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday. The news made the rounds on Twitter. Shell also reports the company has an average revenue per user of $10 per subscriber. The newest figure is 2 million more than the 13...
AdWeek
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate
Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th—as the network marks 15 years on the air.
AdWeek
CNN Names Amara Walker New Day Weekend Co-Anchor
CNN correspondent Amara Walker has been named the official co-anchor of CNN's New Day Weekend, joining Boris Sanchez. She will anchor...
AdWeek
NBC News Signs CNN Congressional Correspondent Ryan Nobles as Capitol Hill Correspondent
Longtime CNN congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles has joined NBC News as the network's newest Capitol Hill Correspondent. NBC News Washington bureau...
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 26 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 for Week 2 of TV Season
Propelled by the news of Hurricane Ian's destructive path across the southern states, the three morning shows each recorded growth in total viewers for the week of September 26.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-The ad world lost an absolute legend on Friday when Dan Wieden, one half of the founding duo of Wieden+Kennedy, died at 77. Wieden and the late David Kennedy fueled their agency’s growth with groundbreaking work for Nike. In 2014, W+K London unearthed what the agency states are their first ads the duo did for the shoemaker. W+K said the ads are “also Nike’s first ever nationally (USA) broadcast work. They originally aired during the 1982 New York marathon. They were shot and cut within a couple of weeks, with a skeleton crew.” Take a look at these gems—and take time to read about Wieden’s great life and career, as both an ad genius and a generous philanthropist.
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: Joanna Griffiths, President and Founder of Knix
On this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Joanna Griffiths, president and founder...
AdWeek
Florence Pugh in The Wonder and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes The Wonder, Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, Bling Empire: New York and Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant. Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder on Netflix on Nov. 16 and in select theaters on Nov. 2. Pugh plays English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination of Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving on “manna from heaven.” As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.
AdWeek
Dahmer Wins Netflix Top 10, Week of Sept. 26
For a second week in a row, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the most streamed program, according to Netflix Top 10 list for the week of Sept. 26. The limited series about one of America’s most infamous serial killers racked up 299.84 million hours viewed, making it the second most watched English-language series in a week behind Stranger Things 4. Dynasty: Season 5 came in second with 44.61 million hours viewed, and Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 was third with 26.4 million hours viewed.
AdWeek
Casey Bloys Promoted to Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max
Casey Bloys has stepped into a new position as chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max. Bloys will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav. He joins a group of CEOs, which includes Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, who are chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group; Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Kathleen Finch, chairman and CCO, US Networks Group; Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide; and Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. This past July, Bloys signed a new five-year contract with Warner Bros. Discovery.
AdWeek
Real Life Nightmare Returns for Season 4 on HLN
HLN, which in recent years has pivoted to covering true crime, mysteries, and investigations, is bringing back Real Life Nightmare for a fourth season.
Everything we don't know about Elon Musk's latest about-face on Twitter
Why is the Tesla billionaire suddenly willing to honor his deal to buy Twitter? Is there still a way he could wriggle off the hook? Will employees stick around to find out?
AdWeek
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Starts Filming Season 2 in UK
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun filming its second season in the United Kingdom. Production moved from New Zealand to the U.K. for Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series most recently topped Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list for the week of Aug....
