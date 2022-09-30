ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Kat Kountry 105

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Minnesota State
MIX 108

Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Kat Kountry 105

Holiday Tour “Jingle Ball” is Not Coming to Minnesota This Year

Okay, first Summer Jam and Rock the Garden, now the Holiday tour Jingle Ball may be occurring this year but it is not coming back to Minnesota!. Bring Me The News has an article announcing the news, and it is very sad to hear. It was stated in the article that “the 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball has been held in the Twin Cities every year since the holiday show went nationwide in 2000, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19.”
Kat Kountry 105

The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite

Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

