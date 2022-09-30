ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Addresses Dak Prescott’s Progress From Injury

During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Dak Prescott’s return to the field could be on the horizon. Jones was plainly asked whether it’s fair to assume that Prescott won’t play Sunday against the Rams but he didn’t give a definitive answer.
