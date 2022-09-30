Read full article on original website
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
Nacogdoches Police Looking for Suspected Murderer
The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking area residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for a black male who is a suspect in the murder of a Nacogdoches woman Monday night. According to a Facebook post on the Department's site, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3,...
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
KLTV
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
KLTV
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
KTRE
KICKS 105
