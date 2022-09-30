Read full article on original website
Tick-borne illnesses kill 15 in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Health officials in Juarez say tick-borne diseases have killed 15 people so far this year, most of them children ages 5 to 14. The latest two fatalities were reported this week in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood near the Rio Grande. The victims were 10-year-old Kevin Daniel Guerrero, 10, and […]
TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
