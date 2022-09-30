Read full article on original website
KTLO
U.S. District Judge grants Mott use of firearms for hunting
A U.S. District Judge ruled Friday Jon Mott of Yellville, one of four Arkansas’ Jan. 6 defendants, to have his bond conditions modified so he could use guns for “subsistence hunting.” One condition of his release pending trial, was that he was not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's Tymkovich steps down as 10th Circuit chief judge, Oklahoma's Holmes steps in
Judge Jerome A. Holmes of Oklahoma will be the new chef judge of the federal appeals court based in Denver effective Oct. 1, succeeding Colorado's Timothy M. Tymkovich. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit hears appeals in federal cases arising from Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas, New Mexico and Wyoming. Tymkovich, a 2003 appointee of George W. Bush, is finishing a fixed, seven-year term as chief judge that began in October 2015.
Federal Judge Rejects Sidney Powell’s ‘Abuse of Process’ Counterclaim Against Dominion, Just as He Did to MyPillow
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday rejected Sidney Powell’s counterclaim against Dominion Voting Systems. The “Kraken” lawyer had asserted the voting machine company’s litigation to “punish” her for her 2020 election claims amounted to “abuse of process.”. U.S. District Judge Carl...
protos.com
SEC must show Hinman speech drafts to Ripple, Judge rules again
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been denied a motion to conceal former director William Hinman’s speech drafts, in which he said ether wasn’t a security. District Judge Sarah Netburn ordered the emails and drafts of Hinman’s speech weren’t protected by deliberative process privilege (DPP) in August 2021, because they reflect the director’s personal opinions of securities law rather than the SEC’s. The SEC motioned for reconsideration; it was denied.
bloomberglaw.com
Why Lawyers Reject Non-Attorney Firm Ownership
When the American Bar Association voted this summer to reaffirm its longstanding policy that only lawyers should be allowed to own law firms, critics warned the decision thwarts innovation and keeps legal services out of reach for low- and middle-income consumers. Nothing could be further from the truth. Invested Interest.
cryptobriefing.com
Celsius Withdrawals Must Remain Closed: DOJ
On September 1, Celsius filed for court approval to release $225 million of locked funds to creditors. Now, U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington has filed an objection to that request and called it premature. Harrington says that funds should not be distributed until is is known what Celsius owes, and...
thenewscrypto.com
DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network
U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court. Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
cryptopotato.com
Another Win for Ripple: Judge Orders SEC to Hand Over Hinman Speech Documents
The commission must finally hand over Hinman’s emails regarding his 2018 speech about Ether not being a security. New York judge Analisa Torres has ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to turn over internal documents, including emails and drafts, related to a speech from former commissioner William Hinman in 2018.
A Marriott resort in Tennessee will pay $630,000 after allegations it discriminated against 250 Black, Asian, and female job applicants
The DOL says an investigation found a Marriott resort discriminated against Black, Asian, and female job applicants. The hotel and conference center will pay $630,000 to settle the allegations, which it didn't admit to or deny. The Nashville resort will also offer jobs to 49 affected applicants, the DOL said.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S. District Court Orders SEC to Release Hinman Documents
The U.S District Court rejected the SEC’s attempt to conceal Hinman Documents. William Hinman previously claimed that Ether was not a security. Ripple Labs is now one step ahead in the ongoing legal dispute with the US regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres has recently rejected the SEC’s second attempt to conceal records connected to former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director, William Hinman.
