U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court. Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO