Michigan State

4 Colorado cities among nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans

Graphic: Heartland ForwardIn Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic. Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes. Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and...
COLORADO STATE
When you talk American cuisine, you’re talking Native American cuisine

An ongoing resurgence in Native American cuisine has chefs rethinking the purpose of food, especially across Indian Country. Among those inspiring new interest is Oglala Lakota chef Sean Sherman, whose Indigenous restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis has gained national acclaim. This year Owamni, which opened in 2021, won a James Beard award for best new restaurant. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

