ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

HSBC kicks off informal investor talks for Indonesian business IPO - sources

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGPnu_0iH1i4Yr00

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has started briefing investors on a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Indonesian business, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Executives at HSBC Indonesia have met with a group of fund managers in Singapore since last week to discuss details of the potential IPO, ahead of an official roadshow, the sources said. The timeline of the roadshow is not yet known.

The size of the deal has yet to be determined, and will be dependent on market conditions, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information related to the planned IPO was not yet made public.

HSBC declined to comment on the deal.

In 2009, HSBC acquired Bank Ekonomi Raharja, an Indonesian bank with a presence across the country. This was merged in 2017 with HSBC Indonesia, the existing local arm of the British bank.

The IPO is mainly to meet a regulatory commitment HSBC made after delisting Ekonomi Raharja following its acquisition and integration with the local HSBC business.

The Indonesian IPO, if materialises, will come against the backdrop of London-headquartered HSBC continuing to push ahead with its expansion in Asia, which accounts for bulk of its revenues and profits.

The IPO would also come as HSBC faces pressure from China's Ping An Insurance Group (601318.SS), its No.1 shareholder, to explore options including listing its Asia business to boost shareholder returns.

HSBC will decide whether an IPO will be launched before the end of 2022 in the next few weeks, one of the sources said.

New share sales globally dropped 65.8% in the first nine months of 2022, based on Refinitiv data, from $306.8 billion in 2021 to $104.85 billion, as geopolitical risks and high inflation and rising interest rates have hit investor appetite.

In Southeast Asia, IPO proceeds totalled $6.5 billion in the past nine months, down from $10 billion in the same period last year, the data showed.

Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Scott Murdoch has been a journalist for more than two decades working for Thomson Reuters and News Corp in Australia. He has specialised in financial journalism for most of his career and covers equity and debt capital markets across Asia based in Hong Kong.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Hsbc Bank#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Indonesian#Hsbc Indonesia#Bank Ekonomi Raharja#British#Ekonomi#Ping An Insurance Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
HSBC
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

Wall St closes up as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied for a second straight day to end higher on Tuesday after softer U.S. economic data and a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike by the Australian central bank stirred hope that the Federal Reserve might temper its aggressive raising of rates.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar slides as U.S. yields ease; euro, sterling jump

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slid against most major currencies on Tuesday as the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury fell after Australia's central bank surprised investors with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike, with the euro climbing more than 1%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy