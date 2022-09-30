Read full article on original website
Washington: Can You Really Bury Your Spouse In The Yard?
A friend of my wife was talking about how they are going to bury their husband in the back yard and my ears perked up. Can she really do that? If I had overheard my wife talking about this to her friends about me I might make this crazy face?
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
kptv.com
Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
SEATTLE - Today, Washington is one step closer to drastically reducing the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global climate change, as the Department of Ecology finalizes regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program. Under the Climate Commitment Act passed by the Washington Legislature in 2021, Ecology is required to...
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
How Did Washington’s Green River Serial Killer After 20 Years Get Caught
What Clues Finally Took Down Washington's Green River Killer In 2001?. It took over 20 years to capture one of Washington State's most notorious serial killers. The most heinous of murders were committed by a man named Gary Ridgway and took over 20 years to capture thanks to new technology that previously wasn't available in 1982.
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
Would Washingtonians Survive a Natural Disaster Today? What to Know.
Should a natural disaster strike in Washington or Oregon, would you survive?. Are you prepared for such an event? Whether it's a storm, earthquake, volcano eruption, drought, or landslide, are you confident that you and your loved ones would get through the event?. What should be in your emergency preparation...
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019
WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
Report discovers troubling gap between BIPOC, white homeowners in Washington state
More than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in Washington state, according to a recently published report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group (HDWG), with the support of The Department of Commerce. “The big takeaway is that...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
Can You Name Washington’s Most Notorious Serial Killer? It Wasn’t Ted Bundy
If you ask most people to name a notorious serial killer, chances are they'll say Ted Bundy. But did you know that Bundy wasn't the only prolific serial killer in Washington State? In fact, there was another serial killer who claimed more victims than Bundy did. Ted Bundy Wasn't The...
Are These 10 Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
There are a lot of crazy rumors about laws in Washington State. Strange laws about "lollipops" or "calling police before you commit crimes" supposedly call our state home. Are these laws actually real, or are they a bunch of bull? Lets find out!. Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
Washington State Begins Steps to Bump Minority Home-Ownership to the Same Level at Whites
OLYMPIA - A study commissioned by the state of Washington says Black, Indigenous, and people of color would need to buy more than 140,000 houses in the state to achieve parity with white homeownership on a percentage basis. “Homeownership is the primary way most households build wealth, and yet access...
Here’s Why Gas Prices Have Escalated Again In Washington State
Have You Noticed That Gas Prices Have Started Going Up Again?. Last week, the average price of a gallon of gas in Washington state was $4.62. This week, it's up to $4.92. What's behind this sudden increase? Here are a few possible explanations. Why Are The Gas Prices High In...
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
