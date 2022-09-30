ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
OREGON STATE
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
98.3 The KEY

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019

WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KING 5

Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona

SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pasco WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

