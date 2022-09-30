Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to stay in the title hunt
MILWAUKEE - We've reached the end of September and entered the final third of the regular season for the FOX6 High School Blitz. It's a night where teams can remain in the title hunt, revel in a rivalry and honor an alum. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023
It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
CBS 58
Week 7 high school football highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – We are back with more high school football under the lights. Our first game is Brookfield East vs. Brookfield Central, where Brookfield Central won with a score of 38-7. Our next game is Pewaukee vs. New Berlin West, where Pewaukee won with a score of...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin
There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians survive scare from Raccoons
MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc’s 21-14 upset of Muskego on Sept. 17, 2021 may have turned more heads than any regular-season prep football game in Wisconsin last season. After all, it snapped the Warriors’ 41game winning streak. The Raccoons nearly played giant killers again Friday. They held a 25-21...
947wls.com
Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation
U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
wgnradio.com
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
lhsdoi.com
“Rooting” For the Courtyard: The Libertyville Courtyard Shows its True Colors
On September 12, the Libertyville Environmental Action Force (LEAF) Courtyard was finally finished after years of work by Mr. Lapish and the members of LEAF. Before the LEAF project to fix the courtyard came along, many students complained that the enclosure was dead. That soon changed after LEAF members decided to take it upon themselves to bring color back to the yard. Now, instead of dirt and mulch, there is a lush green garden filled with plants native to Illinois. LEAF members also collaborated with the engineering club to make a fountain. LEAF members also worked with the art students to paint a mural op the ceiling of our newly refurbished pavilion, creating our own Sistine Chapel. “By contributing to the courtyard I feel like I have accomplished team-building skills,” Senior Alya Buldak said. “We’ve recruited a lot of kids who might not have done gardening regardless. We have made friendships and people who wouldn’t normally talk to each other. And I think we’ve just built a community around the club and also the rest of the student body”. By taking advice from landscapers, LEAF members were able to collaborate and design the courtyard. Thanks to their teamwork and collaboration with other clubs, they have created a new, unique space for students to just have a place to relax and for students and teachers to meet as they enjoy all the plants, bugs, bees, and birds. In the future, the club will continue to focus on maintaining the new courtyard. As for future projects, the club will possibly create a new courtyard outside the school. This will take time, however. “We started planning the courtyard we had in mind out by the tennis courts,” Mr. Lapish said. “We were thinking about putting a garden dedicated to milkweed for the monarchs but whether that happens or not, that’s going to be a lot more costs and a lot more maintenance and stuff. So that’s kind of like a pie in the sky, but it’s a possible project”.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
empowerwisconsin.org
New texts show city of Milwaukee coordinating with Dem operatives
MADISON — We know that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff are coordinating with Democratic Party operatives in a sweeping get-out-the-vote campaign. Why? Because they tell us in text messages. As Empower Wisconsin first reported on Wednesday, communications obtained in an open records request to the city by...
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
walls102.com
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
Rare Wisconsin Home By Famous Architect On Market For First Time In History
It's yours for $735,000!
KFVS12
Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Overnight extreme weather shelter possibly coming to Cape. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. THE...
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
