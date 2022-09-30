ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

CBS LA

Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work

A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December. 
CORONA, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal

Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
Menifee, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee man dies in solo crash off Zeiders Road

A Menifee man died Friday in a solo vehicle crash on Zeiders Road, authorities said. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on Zeiders Road just north of Keller Road in a 2016 Jeep Compass, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The time of day and speed of the vehicle are undetermined. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the T intersection with Keller Road.
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

Police suspect DUI in single-vehicle crash on Bradley Road

In the fourth major injury traffic collision in five days in Menifee, the driver involved in a solo-vehicle crash was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Saturday. Menifee Police Department officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. to a location on Bradley Road near Desert Hills Road. They found...
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed on Orange County freeway by wrong-way driver

TUSTIN, Calif. – A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal

Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Amtrak, Metrolink rail tracks halt operations through Orange County until further notice for emergency work

Commuters who rely on the LOSSAN rail corridor heading through San Clemente will be subjected to rail closures for the foreseeable future, after considerable erosion in the area has called for emergency work to re-stabilize the tracks. "Safety concerns to the right-of-way in San Clemente has made it necessary to suspend train service through the area," said Pacific Surfliner officials via Twitter on Friday. The cause of those safety concerns comes at the tail end of a series of heavy storms that hit the area, causing high tides and noted erosion in the area as portions of the coast crumbled into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man suffers major injuries after falling from a rock face in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious male who had fallen off a rock face in the cove.  Upon arrival, CCFD found a male who was witnessed to have fallen approximately 30-40 feet and was semiconscious with major injuries.  Cathedral City Fire crews treated him on the hillside while the truck The post A man suffers major injuries after falling from a rock face in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: We have learned that Gabriel Garcia was hit by two cars, and both drivers are still at large. UPDATE: The man in Friday night's hit-and-run crash has been identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Garcia of Coachella. Garcia was struck and killed by two vehicles that fled the scene Friday night in Coachella. The The post The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
menifee247.com

Driver in fatal traffic collision faces two felony counts

The driver of the vehicle that ran a red light and caused a fatality in a collision on Newport Road Tuesday was arrested on Thursday and will face two felony charges when he is released from the hospital, authorities said. The Menifee man, identified as Gabriel Derain, was initially transported...
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified

(CNS) – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

