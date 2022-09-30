Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023
It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
starvedrock.media
La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects
Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
WANE-TV
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
Illinois man sentenced for COVID fraud, drug trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man will spend the next six years in prison and on home confinement after he pleaded guilty to felonies that included drug trafficking and COVID-19 wire fraud. Demetrius Robertson, 30, was charged by a federal grand jury in May of 2021 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
Comments / 0