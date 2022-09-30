Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Torex receives key enviro permit for its Media Luna gold project in Mexico
The company said that the approval ("MIA Integral") allows for operations to begin at Media Luna and builds...
kitco.com
Avino Silver & Gold's path to becoming an intermediate silver producer
(Kitco News) - Avino Silver & Gold CEO David Wolfin said a transaction the company made this spring will transform the company. Last month Wolfin spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Avino is a silver miner focused on Mexico. In March the company acquired...
kitco.com
This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge
Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek.
kitco.com
Namibia Critical Metals announces successful hydrometallurgical test work
SGS Minerals Services Canada (SGS) completed acid bake and leach test work on a bulk flotation concentrate which...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD, Endeavour report their gold operations in Burkina Faso unaffected by recent political developments
The companies continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if appropriate. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier...
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
OPEC's power is at an all-time high and 'the old oil order is back,' says Goldman Sachs commodities chief
OPEC is "the only game in town" as it still has spare production capacity, said Goldman Sachs commodities chief Jeff Currie.
kitco.com
Anglo American, EDF Renewables form renewable energy partnership in South Africa
According to a press-release, as part of the agreement, Envusa Energy is launching a mature pipeline of more...
kitco.com
Minera Alamos announces PEA
The company was up 6% to 51 cents a share. Highlights of PEA were the following:. Average annual...
kitco.com
Sibanye-Stillwater increases its stake in lithium developer Keliber to 84.96%
According to a press-release, in the first stage of the financing arrangement, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its pre-emptive right to...
kitco.com
Great Panther mining announces board resignations, new CEO
In addition, Alan Hair will resign as interim CEO and will resume the position of non-executive chair. Sandra...
kitco.com
Fatality at Lundin Mining's mine in Portugal
The company said the incident occured late in the evening local time Friday, September 30, 2022. An employee...
kitco.com
Global central banks increase reserves by 20 tonnes in August - World Gold Council
In their latest commentary, the WGC said that central banks bought 20 tonnes of gold in August, down...
Benzinga
Riverside Resources Regains 100% Control of the La Union Gold-Silver-Zinc Project After More than US$500,000 in Partner Funded Exploration and Consolidation Work
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Riverside Resources Inc. RRI RVSDF 5YY ("Riverside" or the "Company"), has been reimbursed for past taxes and fees with more than USD$500,000 of new mineral exploration and consolidation work completed to-date as per the option agreement announced in May 2022 with Hochschild Mining Corp. Exploration work at La Union Project (the "Project") has returned gold ("Au") values greater than two ounces per ton ("oz/t"), silver ("Ag") values over 20 oz/t and up to six percent zinc ("Zn") (see press release dated October 6, 2021). There are four primary drill targets that were defined from 2022 exploration programs, however Minera Hochschild Mexico SA de CV ("Hochschild") has decided not to proceed with the option and further exploration spending at La Union for corporate strategy reasons.
Argentine fintech Uala to invest $150 million on Mexico, Colombia expansion, CEO says
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's fintech unicorn Uala will invest $150 million over the next 18 months to boost its digital banking business, mainly in Mexico and Colombia, its Chief Executive Pierpaolo Barbieri said in an interview with Reuters.
PV Tech
Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$3.1 billion in project financing to complete its 2.2GW near-term clean energy portfolio in the US. The transactions cover construction financing, tax equity, operational letters of credit and portfolio level term debt with an aggregate of US$2.4 billion for new financing commitments and the allocation of US$675 million for the construction and operation of four solar projects with a capacity of 1.5GW of solar PV and a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
kitco.com
Businesses will fight to keep margins – Liberty Gold’s Cal Everett on why the Fed needs to be tough
Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett.
kitco.com
Follow-through price gains in gold, silver give bulls momentum
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls are showing important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $11.60 at $1,713.70 and December silver was up $0.206 at $20.79.
kitco.com
Bitcoin reclaims support at $20,300 as global financial markets rise
That helped spark a second consecutive bullish day in the stock market, which was further bolstered by a...
kitco.com
African countries to push for more fossil fuel projects at COP27
CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - African countries will use the COP27 climate talks in Egypt next month to advocate for a common energy position that sees fossil fuels as necessary to expanding economies and electricity access, the continent's top energy official said on Tuesday. The African position, criticised by...
