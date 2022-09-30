Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp
Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.
Collider
Willem Dafoe Thriller 'Inside' Lands March 2023 Release Date
After his recent appearance in Dead For a Dollar, Willem Dafoe's next big screen appearance is set thanks to Focus Features. The film distributor picked up the psychological thriller Inside, which stars Dafoe as an unfortunate art thief, and set a release date of March 10, 2023, for the film. It's also the feature debut of director Vasilis Katsoupis, who previously helmed the documentary My Friend Larry Gus.
Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Lives: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp Cast in ‘Northman’ Follow-Up
After years of false starts, it looks like Robert Eggers is finally going to make his “Nosferatu” movie. Deadline has reported that Bill Skarsgård has signed on to play the eponymous bloodsucker, with Lily-Rose Depp in talks to join the cast as the woman who falls in love with him. There is no update on when the film might begin production, though the film is now being developed by Focus Features (which previously backed Eggers’ “The Northman.”) Close observers of Eggers should know that the director has spent years trying to bring his take on Nosferatu to life. The film almost...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts
It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
ComicBook
The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released
Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s best character showed up, kicked ass, and died
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s sixth episode is its most action-packed yet, depicting a siege on Ostirith by Adar and his merry band of orcs. Among the flurry of violence and mayhem, one figure in particular stood out: That Big Orc. You know the one....
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
Comments / 0