Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year commits to Jacksonville State
Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods – the reigning Class 6A back of the year – announced his commit to Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon. The senior accounted for 7 TDs and 216 all-purpose yards in a win over Paul Bryant on Friday night. He was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and also ran for 39 yards on seven carries.
Shelby Reporter
Three local teams to represent the Magic City in new tournament
BIRMINGHAM – A new basketball tournament is joining the Magic City’s basketball schedule this winter. Knight Eady is hosting the first 256 versus 205 basketball tournament this January, and three local teams are preparing to represent Shelby County in the event. Knight Eady hosted a media day for...
hooversun.com
Hoover High freshman selected for national baseball game
A Hoover High School freshman was selected to play in the seventh annual 14U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival in Fort Myers, Florida, in early September. Jaxson Wood, who will be on the Hoover High baseball team this spring, was one of 48 players selected to play in the Sept. 4 game at JetBlue Park, which is the spring training facility for the Boston Red Sox. He was one of 24 players on the East Coast team, which lost 12-2 to the West Coast team, according to his father, T.K. Wood.
Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson football live stream: How to watch, buy tickets, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the best teams in Alabama go head-to-head on September 30, 2022
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
Bubba’s Block Party draws attention to diversity, inclusion to NASCAR fans
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two nights ahead of the Yellawood 500 at Talladega, last year’s winner Bubba Wallace is helping NASCAR draw in a new audience for this weekend’s race and beyond. NASCAR and Wallace hosted Bubba’s Block Party at Railroad Park Friday, looking to target a new audience by drawing in more fans for Sunday’s […]
Village Living
Among the best: MBHS ranks in top 1% of schools in the nation
Mountain Brook High School was recently ranked in the top 200 academic high schools in America, which equates to the top 1% of schools throughout the United States. In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report of best high school rankings, Mountain Brook Schools came in at No. 27 among public schools with open enrollment, meaning the school accepts any student who is a resident in the city. The other 173 schools on the top 200 list have certain academic standards that must be met before a student can enroll.
Bubba Wallace takes NASCAR party off-track to Birmingham’s Railroad Park
In the post-COVID world of NASCAR, the wave of Cup Series drivers don’t begin to arrive in earnest until the eve of race day. This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Bubba Wallace will follow suit from where he’s been oftentimes before at Superspeedways: ahead of the pack. With five...
Flying Magazine
Sweet Home Alabama: New Aviation High School Takes Flight
AAHS students enjoy a free aviation-centric education. [Courtesy:Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School]. The ongoing pilot shortage has energized the conversation about how to best fill the need for aviation professionals. Airlines are ramping up recruitment efforts, raising salaries, and even opening-up their own flight academies in the hopes of filling staffing gaps. While tapping into the existing pilot pool is important, some educational institutions are focused on cultivating a new generation of aviation professionals. The team at Alabama Aviation and Aerospace High School (AAHS) has taken on that challenge.
hooversun.com
New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace
About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
Nick Saban featured in O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center's new PSA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Breast Cancer Awareness month is just a few days away and many hospitals are highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment. Cancer impacts all of us in one way or another, but there is a great resource for cancer patients and their families right here in downtown Birmingham. The O’Neal […]
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
wbrc.com
Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
WAFF
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County District Attorney explains why Hewitt Trussville High student could not be charged for alleged 'hit list'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Trussville City Schools administration is under fire for how it handled a student's "hit list." Trussville police could not charge the Hewitt-Trussville student with terroristic threat acts after finding out about the death notebook nearly a year later. Learn more in the video above.
