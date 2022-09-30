ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Three local teams to represent the Magic City in new tournament

BIRMINGHAM – A new basketball tournament is joining the Magic City’s basketball schedule this winter. Knight Eady is hosting the first 256 versus 205 basketball tournament this January, and three local teams are preparing to represent Shelby County in the event. Knight Eady hosted a media day for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover High freshman selected for national baseball game

A Hoover High School freshman was selected to play in the seventh annual 14U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival in Fort Myers, Florida, in early September. Jaxson Wood, who will be on the Hoover High baseball team this spring, was one of 48 players selected to play in the Sept. 4 game at JetBlue Park, which is the spring training facility for the Boston Red Sox. He was one of 24 players on the East Coast team, which lost 12-2 to the West Coast team, according to his father, T.K. Wood.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southside, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
City
Lincoln, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Springville, AL
Sports
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Springville, AL
Education
CBS 42

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
Village Living

Among the best: MBHS ranks in top 1% of schools in the nation

Mountain Brook High School was recently ranked in the top 200 academic high schools in America, which equates to the top 1% of schools throughout the United States. In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report of best high school rankings, Mountain Brook Schools came in at No. 27 among public schools with open enrollment, meaning the school accepts any student who is a resident in the city. The other 173 schools on the top 200 list have certain academic standards that must be met before a student can enroll.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ncaa Basketball#Home Game#Southside High School#Highschoolsports#Springville High School#The Moody Blue Devils#Tigers#The Lincoln Golden Bears#St Clair Saints
Flying Magazine

Sweet Home Alabama: New Aviation High School Takes Flight

AAHS students enjoy a free aviation-centric education. [Courtesy:Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School]. The ongoing pilot shortage has energized the conversation about how to best fill the need for aviation professionals. Airlines are ramping up recruitment efforts, raising salaries, and even opening-up their own flight academies in the hopes of filling staffing gaps. While tapping into the existing pilot pool is important, some educational institutions are focused on cultivating a new generation of aviation professionals. The team at Alabama Aviation and Aerospace High School (AAHS) has taken on that challenge.
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace

About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess

ADDISON, Ala.  – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
ADDISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
birminghamtimes.com

Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
LINCOLN, AL
WAFF

All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy