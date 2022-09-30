ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, TN

radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
DRESDEN, TN
radionwtn.com

Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
103GBF

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry

Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
PARIS, TN
WSMV

Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
thecamdenchronicle.com

Wreck on Flatwoods Road requires Air Evac

LIFE-SAVING RESPONSE – Eva VFD volunteers, the Air Evac crew, THP and BCSO officers, and BCRS members act quickly to ensure the safety of a trapped woman. On Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, two persons traveling in a four-door sedan on Flatwoods Road near Big Sandy were involved in a single vehicle accident in which the car exited the roadway, flipping on its top, and entrapping one of the vehicle’s occupants.
BIG SANDY, TN
WBBJ

Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Fort Campbell closes its gates following bomb threat

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - An alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on Fort Campbell. All gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic until approximately 2:45 a.m. when the alert was found to be a false alarm. Explosive ordnance disposal personnel from...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WBBJ

Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
JACKSON, TN

