Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Honor to distribute free food, supplies to military families, veterans
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Operation Honor will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Austin Peay State University. This is the second event, and it will honor all current and former military personnel and their families by generously giving them food and personal care items. Joe and Cathi Maynard said...
WSMV
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 48 south of Clarksville
Update, 9:30 a.m.: Three people were seriously injured in the wreck. One was flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Two were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Wojnarek told Clarksville Now. Update, 9:20 a.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Wreck on Flatwoods Road requires Air Evac
LIFE-SAVING RESPONSE – Eva VFD volunteers, the Air Evac crew, THP and BCSO officers, and BCRS members act quickly to ensure the safety of a trapped woman. On Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, two persons traveling in a four-door sedan on Flatwoods Road near Big Sandy were involved in a single vehicle accident in which the car exited the roadway, flipping on its top, and entrapping one of the vehicle’s occupants.
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WSMV
Fort Campbell closes its gates following bomb threat
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - An alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on Fort Campbell. All gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic until approximately 2:45 a.m. when the alert was found to be a false alarm. Explosive ordnance disposal personnel from...
WBBJ
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
