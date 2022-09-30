Read full article on original website
Musk reverses again, ready to buy Twitter at original $44 billion price
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up.
Elon Musk Is Said to Agree to Buy Twitter for $44 Billion
The battle between Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report appears to be over. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has finally decided to resubmit his offer to acquire the microblogging website for $44 billion as he initially proposed, a source familiar with the matter told TheStreet, confirming information from Bloomberg.
In major reversal, Elon Musk again proposes buying Twitter at full price
Elon Musk on Monday sent a letter to Twitter proposing to follow through with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. In the letter, Musk said he would proceed with the acquisition on the...
