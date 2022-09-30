ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Clayton News Daily

Elon Musk Is Said to Agree to Buy Twitter for $44 Billion

The battle between Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report appears to be over. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has finally decided to resubmit his offer to acquire the microblogging website for $44 billion as he initially proposed, a source familiar with the matter told TheStreet, confirming information from Bloomberg.
Clayton News Daily

In major reversal, Elon Musk again proposes buying Twitter at full price

Elon Musk on Monday sent a letter to Twitter proposing to follow through with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. In the letter, Musk said he would proceed with the acquisition on the...
San Francisco Examiner

Uber calls employees back to the office, but with a catch

Uber is calling its employees back to the office, but this isn't a return to corporate America's five-day work week. Instead, the company is implementing Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days", where most employees must spend at least half of their work time in Uber's office. "At Uber we've embraced a hybrid work model," said Nikki Krishnamurthy, Uber's chief people officer. "Our approach is based on balancing flexibility, productivity, and...
