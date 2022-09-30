Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
Serious Business for Anniston
Anniston, AL – Anniston stays unbeaten, takes upper hand in Class 4A Region 4 race with dominating 32-7 win over No. 2 Handley Anniston’s Javon Thomas (L) goes up over Handley’s Jamerqui Lewis to bring in his second touchdown catch of the game early in the fourth quarter Friday. (Photo by Greg Warren) By Al Muskewitz […]
Friday Football for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Area roundup: Ogle’s 3 TD passes in second quarter lift Jacksonville to third straight, Oxford closing in on 600, Ross has big night for Alexandria, Masters perfect for Hokes Bluff, and more By Mark Everett Kelly On homecoming night for Cleburne County, visiting Jacksonville won its third straight game 41-15 to improve […]
Thursday Scoreboard For AHSAA Football
Calhoun County, AL –Here are Thursday night’s high school football scores from around the state. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Open Mic Night at The Peerless Saloon & Grille in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Thursday, October 6th and every 1st and 3rd Thursday the Peerless Saloon & Grille hosts an open mic night. Established in 1899 by Robert E. Garner, The Peerless Saloon is Alabama’s oldest operating bar. Come out and showcase your skills or just enjoy the entertainment at a great local restaurant.
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
wbrc.com
Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden
The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
Weaver Welcomes New Mayor and Councilwoman
Weaver, AL – On September 30th Weaver welcomed their new Mayor, Jeff Clendenning and newest council-member Terri Summerlin at a well attended swearing in ceremony. The event was attended by many residents as well as Commissioner Lee Patterson, incoming Commissioner Terry Howell, city council members, department heads, and staff. Outgoing Mayor Wayne Willis commended Mr. Clendenning and Ms. Summerlin for their willingness to serve. He also praised the current city council who he credited for the progress Weaver has made. Outgoing Mayor Willis also handed the keys to city, (all unlabeled of course) over to incoming Mayor Clendenning and wished him good luck! He also removed his picture from the wall and moved it to the back with the other former mayors. He then invited Mr. Clendenning to place his portrait in the Mayors spot.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
weisradio.com
Shots Fired Into Occupied Dwelling
That was the report the Piedmont Police Department received on Sunday. They responded to a house on McKee Street to find a person had fired a weapon in front of a house. Chief Nathan Johnson tells WEIS Radio News shell casings were found but did not find any bullet holes in the house. He said the suspect in the case may have actually fired up into the air and not toward the house. The occupants of the house were not injured. The Piedmont Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident and looking for the suspect. He said this incident could be the result of a Domestic situation. We will more on this developing story as information is available from the Piedmont Police Department.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Leeds man, 68, jailed on rape, human trafficking charges; police believe ‘many victims still out there’
A 68-year-old man is sitting in the Jefferson County Jail on rape and human trafficking charges after police found three females with him when they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Leeds, authorities said Thursday. George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds, was charged with three counts of rape and...
Alert issued for 59-year-old woman who vanished from north Alabama apartment complex
State authorities issued a missing and endangered person alert Friday night for a 59-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday from a north Alabama apartment complex. Donna Taylor, 59, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Comments / 0