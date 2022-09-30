That was the report the Piedmont Police Department received on Sunday. They responded to a house on McKee Street to find a person had fired a weapon in front of a house. Chief Nathan Johnson tells WEIS Radio News shell casings were found but did not find any bullet holes in the house. He said the suspect in the case may have actually fired up into the air and not toward the house. The occupants of the house were not injured. The Piedmont Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident and looking for the suspect. He said this incident could be the result of a Domestic situation. We will more on this developing story as information is available from the Piedmont Police Department.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO