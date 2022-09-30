Read full article on original website
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Halloween 2022: Your guide to haunted houses, attractions in Michigan
October is fast approaching, meaning it’s only a matter of time before Michigan is swept into spooky season, the best time of year for haunted house enthusiasts. But how do you know which attraction is right for you? Fortunately, we’ve got a comprehensive rundown of haunted attractions across the state that are bound to fit your interests. ...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond
• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally kicks off this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally kicks off at the Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit this weekend. It will be held on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy fall fun for the whole family while trying food...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
downriversundaytimes.com
Asphalt Art comes to Village Drive at Wagner Place
DEARBORN – Asphalt Art, community roadway murals, have come to Dearborn, with a section of Village Drive between Mason and Monroe streets adorned with a colorful creation designed by artist Rick Brown. Sasha Corder, curator of Dearborn’s Padzieski Gallery, said the project is a partnership between the Downtown Development...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces
After a three-year pause, the hair-raising show roared back to the runway with a “Hair Stars & Hot Cars” theme The post Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Actual haunted Michigan theater turned into ghostly Halloween attraction
BIRMINGHAM, MI - Forget playing movies in October at this historic Michigan movie theater. Already said to be haunted, the Birmingham 8 has instead been turned into a haunted attraction leading up to Halloween. Emagine has teamed with Bluewater, a live event production company, to create the experience it calls...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
Check Out This Michigan House Where Every Floor is a Different Color Palette
What do you think of this Michigan house from just looking at the outside?. My first thought was, "that's a quaint, 'Bridgerton-esque' house." Well, never judge a book by its cover. Built in 1951, this house at 450 W Grixdale Ave, Highland Park, Mich. is sure to change your view...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
New round of Detroit roof, window repair program opens Oct. 1
The second round of a city home repair program, slated to help 1,000 Detroiters with window or roof work, kicks off Saturday and runs through the end of October. The Renew Detroit program, funded by $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, covers home repairs for 2,000 low-income seniors and Detroiters with disabilities.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Update on North Channel Beach Park in Clay Township
A second meeting to provide information and share updates on the plans for Channel Beach Park in Clay Township was recently hosted by the county parks and recreation department and representatives from the planning firm, Smith Group PMB. The project, first announced in a 2020 newsletter from St. Clair County,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
