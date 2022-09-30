ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond

• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally kicks off this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally kicks off at the Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit this weekend. It will be held on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy fall fun for the whole family while trying food...
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
Asphalt Art comes to Village Drive at Wagner Place

DEARBORN – Asphalt Art, community roadway murals, have come to Dearborn, with a section of Village Drive between Mason and Monroe streets adorned with a colorful creation designed by artist Rick Brown. Sasha Corder, curator of Dearborn’s Padzieski Gallery, said the project is a partnership between the Downtown Development...
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Update on North Channel Beach Park in Clay Township

A second meeting to provide information and share updates on the plans for Channel Beach Park in Clay Township was recently hosted by the county parks and recreation department and representatives from the planning firm, Smith Group PMB. The project, first announced in a 2020 newsletter from St. Clair County,...
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
