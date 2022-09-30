Read full article on original website
It’s time to part ways with the energy stocks: Karen Firestone
OPEC+ to consider cutting oil production by a million barrels per day. Karen Firestone explains why she is no longer exposed to energy stocks. IEO is currently up more than 35% versus the start of the year 2022. “Energy” is outperforming every other sector this year but Karen Firestone (Aureus...
DXY index forecast as US dollar forms shooting star
The DXY index has jumped in the past four months straight. It rallied as global risks continued rising in September. The Fed decided to continue hiking its interest rates. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has risen in the past four months straight and is now trading at the highest level since May 2001. The index has surged by more than 16% this year and is about 25% above the lowest point in 2020.
Myovant stock opened 35% up on Monday: here’s the catalyst
Myovant rejects a takeover proposal from its largest shareholder. SVB analyst Roanna Ruiz says better offers could follow. Myovant stock hit a 52-week high on the news this morning. Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) opened nearly 35% up on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company said it rejected a buyout proposal...
Why do we live in a dollarised world?
The dollar is dominating this year, with most other major currencies getting crushed. This is typical of uncertain and recessionary times, when investors flock to USD. The dollar's world reserve currency status can be traced back to a conference during WWII in 1944. Do you want to see something really,...
Roblox stock could lose another 45% from here: MoffettNathanson
MoffettNathanson says Roblox stock could crash to $19 a share. Analyst Clay Griffin explains the underperform rating in a note to clients. Roblox shares are already down about 60% versus the start of 2022. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is already down close to 60% for the year but a MoffettNathanson...
As Abrdn share price nears its all-time low, is it a good buy?
Abrdn share price is nearing its all-time low amid rising concerns about the company. Its assets under management, revenue, and profits have been falling. The stock could crash to a new low of 100p soon. Abrdn (LON: ABDN) share price has nosedived in the past few months, turning one of...
Best high-growth cryptocurrencies to get on October 4: QNT, MKR and EGLD
In the last 7 days, QNT increased by 18%, MKR by 23%, and EGLD by 18% in value. In terms of trading volume, QNT jumped 26%, MKR jumped 66%, while EGLD jumped 126%. All cryptocurrencies also saw growth in the last 24 hours in both value and trading volume. Quant...
Poshmark shares open 15% up on Tuesday: explained here
Naver Corp says it will buy Poshmark Inc for $17.90 a share. Combined company to see a 20% increase in yearly sales. Poshmark shares have now returned to their year-start price. Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) opened nearly 15% up on Tuesday after Naver Corp (KRX: 035420) said it will buy...
Why Skillz Stock Tanked 23.3% in September
This mobile gaming competition company gave a strong pitch to investors back in 2020. But so far, its execution has fallen flat.
After XDC Network secured $50M from LDA Capital, how far can its value grow?
XDC Network (XDC/USD) is an enterprise-grade Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain that features interoperable smart contracts. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. XDC Network was originally founded in 2019, and the XDC cryptocurrency fuels the transactions and the smart contracts on...
Should you buy Vodafone stock amid M&A talk?
Vodafone share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. Vodafone confirmed that it was in talks with Three for a merger. There is a possibility that the deal will not be approved. Vodafone (LON: VOD) share price made a strong comeback as the market...
Should you buy Micron shares on post-earnings weakness?
Micron Technology disappoints on the guidance for fiscal Q1. BMO analyst Ambrish Srivastava remains bullish on "MU". Micron shares are now down about 45% for the year. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), late on Thursday, cited blown up inventory and supply chain challenges at large as it reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Shares still ended roughly flat for the week.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor...
Is LUNC about to soar on Coinbase listing? Here’s where to buy Terra Luna Classic
Luna Classic is the token of the now infamous Terra blockchain, which collapsed in May. On Monday, Binance announced it would burn the token to cut its supply. Terra Luna Classic might break out and attempt to retest $0.00031 levels. As efforts mount to achieve a listing of the Terra...
Rivian reports quarterly deliveries: ‘it’s like Tesla a few years ago’
Rivian reports its best quarterly production number to date. Truist sees upside to $65 in shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Rivian shares are currently down more than 60% for the year. Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up nearly 10% in extended trading after the electric vehicles manufacturer...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest partners digital asset SMA Eaglebrook
Ark Invest and Eaglebrook will offer access to the ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy and ARK Cryptoasset Strategy. The Cryptocurrency Strategy focuses on bitcoin and ether; the Cryptoasset Strategy on top coins in DeFi, Web3. Eaglebrook COO Roddy Chisholm says the partnership is a ‘game-changer’ and signals further adoption. ARK...
Grayscale’s new broker dealer for Bitcoin Trust replaces Genesis
Grayscale Securities takes over from Genesis Global Trading as distributor and marketer for Bitcoin Trust. Genesis will, however, remain as a Liquidity Provider. The changes are effective Monday 3 October, 2022, Grayscale announced. Grayscale Investments, the digital assets investment firm behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC), has unveiled a...
Carnival share price is unraveling. Is it the next Cineworld?
Carnival share price has been in a free-fall in the past few months. It is hovering near its all-time low amid rising concerns about the company. It has more than $36 billion in debt, which it could struggle to pay. Carnival (LON: CCL) share price crashed to an all-time low...
Celsius founder withdrew $10M weeks to crypto lender’s bankruptcy: Report
Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky resigned as CEO on 27 September. The ex-CEO reportedly withdrew $10 million from the lender weeks before halting customer withdrwals. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July. Celsius Network (CEL/USD) founder Alex Mashinsky, who recently resigned as the bankrupt crypto lender’s CEO, withdrew $10 million from the...
Scale of market drop is historically sharp – so I’m buying
Only four times in the last century has the market lost this much within a year. Maths and history conflict with my bearish sentiment regarding to decision to buy stocks. When it rains, it pours. 2022 is proving as much, as the bad news has been relentless. It doesn’t seem...
