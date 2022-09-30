The DXY index has jumped in the past four months straight. It rallied as global risks continued rising in September. The Fed decided to continue hiking its interest rates. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has risen in the past four months straight and is now trading at the highest level since May 2001. The index has surged by more than 16% this year and is about 25% above the lowest point in 2020.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO