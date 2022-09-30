ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data

Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
invezz.com

Stocks bounce, dollar tanks as ISM Manufacturing misses expectations

Stocks bounce at the start of the trading month as the ISM Manufacturing data misses expectations. Traders increase their bets that the Fed pivot is coming closer. Ahead of the NFP data scheduled for next Friday, the employment component of the manufacturing sector shrank. The new trading week and month...
The Associated Press

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
invezz.com

Euro zone inflation hits 10%: has it peaked yet?

Euro zone inflation climbed more than expected to 10% in September. Principal Global Investors' Seema Shah reacts to the inflation report. Pan-European Euronext NV still ended in the green on Friday. Euro zone inflation climbed sharply to a new high of 10% in September – flash estimates from Eurostat (region’s...
invezz.com

Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside

Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
AFP

Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
invezz.com

PCE Price Index up 0.3% in August: ‘we still are in a secular bull market’

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge was up 0.3% in August. Lizzie Evans reacts to the economic news on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 index is roughly flat on Friday. S&P 500 is keeping flat on Friday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index eased to 6.2% in August.
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
Footwear News

Jobless Claims Reach Five Month Low Despite Recent Retail Layoffs

The number of workers seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest level in five months despite a rise in layoffs across retail and tech in recent months. According to the Department of Labor, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims for the week ended Sept. 24 totaled 193,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week’s downwardly revised total of 209,000. Economists predicted filings to rise to 215,000 in the week ending Sept. 24.
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
