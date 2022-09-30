ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Fed Seen Sticking With Rate Hikes as Inflation Stays Hot

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers, who have driven U.S. borrowing costs up faster this year than at any time since the 1980s, got one less reason to slow down on Friday after a government report showed inflation continues to run at a red-hot pace. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

S&P Global Ratings: UK inflation around 10% to increase through winter

UK economy in mild four-quarter depression as inflation surges. Europe is facing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic outlook. British pound volatility could worsen the economic environment. According to the S&P Global Ratings, the United Kingdom is already experiencing a mild four-quarter depression that began in Q2 2022 due to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Core Inflation#Euro Zone#Headline Inflation#Pan European Euronext Nv#Eurostat#Invezz#Ecb#The European Central Bank
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Euro
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside

Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed

Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Polish Central Bank Seen Hiking by 25 Bps as CPI Keeps Rising: Reuters Poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as rising inflation forces policymakers to continue tightening despite the risks of an economic slowdown. Central bank governor Adam Glapinski has said rates could...
BUSINESS
AFP

Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Turkey Inflation Hits New 24-Year High of 83% After Rate Cuts

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, data showed on Monday, still lower than forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months. Despite soaring prices, the central bank was seen cutting its policy rate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy