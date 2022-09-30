Read full article on original website
Posts in October 4, 2022
Dale Thomas Moseley, 95, passed away Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022. He was born Oct 27, 1926 in Warrens, Wisconsin to […].
Dale Thomas Moseley
Dale Thomas Moseley, 95, passed away Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022. He was born Oct 27, 1926 in Warrens, Wisconsin to Harlan and Floy (Purdy) Moseley. After graduating from Tomah High School, he completed an Agriculture Short Course at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He married the love of his life, Leila H Westpfahl, on May 29, 1948 in Tomah, WI. Their life together started with Dale working on the Moseley Family Farm. In 1953 he started augmenting the farm income by working a few years for the Monroe County Highway Department, followed by employment with Wisconsin Power and Light in Tomah, before accepting a transfer to their new “Nelson Dewey” power generating plant in Cassville, WI in 1959. He worked at the Cassville plant until retiring Sep 17, 1987.
Alice Rae Evenson
Alice Rae Evenson, age 102, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo WI. surrounded by her family, loved ones and caregivers. She was born January 23, 1920 in North Bend WI., to Amos and Marion (McAdam) Brinker. She attended the Mill Creek Country School near North Bend. She attended high school in Black River Falls, graduating in 1938. She went on to St. Francis School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1941.
Nalox-Zone ZONE box Installed at J.C. Health and Human Services
On Monday, October 3 rd , a Nalox-Zone ZONE box was installed in the entryway of the Jackson. County Department of Health and Human Service Behavioral Health entrance. Jackson County was. made aware of the availability of the Nalox-Zone ZONE boxes from participating in the HOPE. Consortium for the Central...
