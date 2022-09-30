Dale Thomas Moseley, 95, passed away Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022. He was born Oct 27, 1926 in Warrens, Wisconsin to Harlan and Floy (Purdy) Moseley. After graduating from Tomah High School, he completed an Agriculture Short Course at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He married the love of his life, Leila H Westpfahl, on May 29, 1948 in Tomah, WI. Their life together started with Dale working on the Moseley Family Farm. In 1953 he started augmenting the farm income by working a few years for the Monroe County Highway Department, followed by employment with Wisconsin Power and Light in Tomah, before accepting a transfer to their new “Nelson Dewey” power generating plant in Cassville, WI in 1959. He worked at the Cassville plant until retiring Sep 17, 1987.

WARRENS, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO