Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
KXAN

5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas - Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin. 17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa. The five were arrested on September 26.
CBS Austin

Four injured after car strikes building following 2-vehicle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders say a collision between two cars sent one of them into a building and left four people injured off of Congress Ave early Saturday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the two-vehicle collision around 3:25 a.m. at the Bel Air Motel on 3400 South Congress Avenue with Lightsey Road and Woodward Street.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin

CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Austin

Two people killed in a crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
LEANDER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home

When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

