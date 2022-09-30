In 2021, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program awarded $1 million to benefit K-12 public and nonprofit private schools through 99 grants. Apply for the 2023 program!. New playgrounds. Computer labs. Sixth grade camping trips. Most schools have big wish lists but small budgets. That’s why we’re so excited to tell you about these grant opportunities available through Casey’s Cash for Classrooms program. And unlike many grant programs, the process is super easy (we’re talking “three questions to answer” easy!).

