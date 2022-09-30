ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Favorite Activities for Teaching Fire Safety in the K-2 Classroom

Join NFPA® in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW). This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Teach in the City? Send This Fire Safety Guide Home With Your Students

Casey’s Is Offering Big Grants To Help Schools Like Yours … Apply Today!

In 2021, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program awarded $1 million to benefit K-12 public and nonprofit private schools through 99 grants. Apply for the 2023 program!. New playgrounds. Computer labs. Sixth grade camping trips. Most schools have big wish lists but small budgets. That’s why we’re so excited to tell you about these grant opportunities available through Casey’s Cash for Classrooms program. And unlike many grant programs, the process is super easy (we’re talking “three questions to answer” easy!).
