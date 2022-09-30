Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
localemagazine.com
Calling All Seafood Lovers! Don’t Miss San Pedro Fish Market’s 2nd Annual ShrimpFest in Long Beach
World Famous Shrimp Trays, Foodie Influencers and Waterfront Views—Count Us In!. San Pedro Fish Market, located on the marina near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, is best known for fresh seafood like their over-the-top World Famous Shrimp Tray. Last year’s ShrimpFest was such a success that San Pedro Fish Market is throwing yet another shrimp extravaganza this year. This year’s event is taking place just in time for National Seafood Month; join in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to sunset at this shrimp festival in Long Beach. The best of SoCal’s social influencers are coming together for something everyone loves: seafood! Register to attend today, and your name will be entered to win one of 22 World Famous Shrimp Trays at SHRIMPFEST22! There will be a $5 donation to Surfrider Foundation, and there’s a lot to expect and enjoy at this renowned foodie festival.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants
With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove
This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy
This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Climate Change Causes So-Cal’s Pacific Surfliner to Close for Repairs
The section from Irvine to San Diego is closed indefinitely.
fullertonobserver.com
Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants
“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
IN THIS ARTICLE
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
newsantaana.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Museum After Midnight: OCMA to Hold a Free 24-Hour Opening Party
Exploring a magical museum at 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning, while the moon is high and the crickets are chirping and the streets are silent and the various artworks seem even more enchanted, is the sweet stuff of storybooks. But finding a real-world institution that's pushing a party...
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
KTLA.com
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast
The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
Comments / 1