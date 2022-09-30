Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
sitelinesb.com
Newsletter: October 2
••• Augie’s is starting to come together (above). ••• The name of the restaurant coming to the former Low Pigeon space. ••• Carpinteria restaurant opening a meat/fish shop. ••• Happy hour at Bettina. ••• Cottage Hospital’s Oak Park Market + Eatery....
Santa Barbara Independent
Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go
After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
santabarbarawedding.com
Simple, Elegant Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons
Today’s wedding was set at the gorgeous Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on a perfectly sunny, fall day in Santa Barbara. The ceremony was held outside and palm trees danced in the background as Santa Barbara Classic Weddings officiated. As the bride and groom said their vows, they were additionally framed by a lovely wedding arch featuring white wedding florals along with lots of greenery and rose petals strewn on the ground of the ceremony aisle, all crafted by Tangled Lotus. The bride wore a strapless, a-line wedding gown with lace detail and the groom wore a classic black tux and bowtie for the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music
Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate The post Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC San Diego
Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns
SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED PEOPLE
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Miramar Resort Is Adding More Shopping
••• The stairs at Thousand Steps Beach have reopened after a six-month redo. ••• The mallification of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort continues. From the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Montecito Board of Architectural Review: “conceptual review of alterations of existing resort shops consisting of enclosing 783 square feet of existing patios and an addition of 185 square feet, and alteration of the northwest corner of the manor house consisting of conversion of the fitness center to a resort shop, enclosing 500 square feet of the existing patio, and an addition of 243 square feet.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?
The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp. A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image — transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local seniors can show off their dance moves at local Senior Dance
Local seniors can show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior’s Club on Sunday, Oct. 2nd.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
syvnews.com
St. Joseph trounces Santa Ynez, stays unbeaten in Mountain League play
Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez. St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play. Santa Ynez...
onscene.tv
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kclu.org
A unique pre-school on the South Coast is the first of its kind in the state
A small class of children, aged between 3 and 5, are sat outside on tree stumps reading a story. In fact, all of their early education takes place outdoors, as this is the first licensed outdoor pre-school in California - and it’s located here, at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Comments / 0